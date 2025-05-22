9 Minute Ovation For Homebound At Cannes

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

Ten years after Masaan, filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan returned to the Cannes Film Festival with a heartwarming film, Homebound

On Wednesday, May 21, 2025, Homebound, which stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa, was screened at the prestigious festival.

What made the premiere special was the almost 9 minute-long standing ovation given to the team by the audience.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

Ishaan Khatter got emotional as the crowd stood up and clapped nonstop in the theatre.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

Janhvi, who wore a light green gown by Anamika Khanna, was quite emotional too.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

Several visuals from the screening surfaced online in which Neeraj Ghaywan could be seen getting emotional on receiving thunderous applause. Teary-eyed Neeraj also hugged Producer Karan Johar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

'9 minutes of pure love & applause! Team Homebound receiving all the appreciation at @festivaldecannes!' writes Dharma Productions.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dharma Productions/Instagram

Ghaywan describes Homebound as 'a deeply personal story about friendship, dignity, and survival. It's about people who are often unseen, and the quiet strength they carry in a world that rarely pauses for them.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff