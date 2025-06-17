HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
7 Celebs And Their Lookalike Siblings

By NAMRATA THAKKER
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
June 17, 2025 11:42 IST

No, they are not twins but these celebrities share a strong resemblance with their siblings. Namrata Thakker looks at Bollywood's twinning celebs!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif has seven siblings but sister Isabelle resembles her the most.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram

Sharvari Wagh and her elder sister Kasturi, an architect, could easily pass off as twins.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon is five years older than sister Nupur, but they look alike and share the same passion for acting.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar and her lawyer sister Samiksha share a strong resemblance.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

While Yami Gautam is a successful actor in Bollywood, her sister Surilie works in Punjabi cinema.
Interestingly, both sisters are married to directors. Yami is married to Uri Director Aditya Dhar and Surilie is married to the late Jaspal Bhatti's filmmaker son, Jasraj Bhatti.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Did you know that Taapsee Pannu with her sister Shagun are co-owners of a wedding planning company called The Wedding Factory?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mukti Mohan/Instagram

Shakti Mohan, Mukti Mohan and Neeti Mohan are all in showbiz. While Shakti is a dancer, Neeti sings and Mukti is an actor.

They have a fourth sister as well, named Kriti Mohan.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
