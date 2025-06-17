7 Celebs And Their Lookalike Siblings

No, they are not twins but these celebrities share a strong resemblance with their siblings. Namrata Thakker looks at Bollywood's twinning celebs!
Katrina Kaif has seven siblings but sister Isabelle resembles her the most.
Sharvari Wagh and her elder sister Kasturi, an architect, could easily pass off as twins.
Kriti Sanon is five years older than sister Nupur, but they look alike and share the same passion for acting.
Bhumi Pednekar and her lawyer sister Samiksha share a strong resemblance.
While Yami Gautam is a successful actor in Bollywood, her sister Surilie works in Punjabi cinema.
Interestingly, both sisters are married to directors. Yami is married to Uri Director Aditya Dhar and Surilie is married to the late Jaspal Bhatti's filmmaker son, Jasraj Bhatti.
Did you know that Taapsee Pannu with her sister Shagun are co-owners of a wedding planning company called The Wedding Factory?
Shakti Mohan, Mukti Mohan and Neeti Mohan are all in showbiz. While Shakti is a dancer, Neeti sings and Mukti is an actor.
They have a fourth sister as well, named Kriti Mohan.