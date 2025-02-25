6 Historicals To Look Forward To

The blazing success of Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava has laid out a path for more eventful year at the movies as an exciting line-up of historical biopics queue up for the big screen.

Here are six titles, hopeful of re-creating the same box office magic.

The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

After the pan-India glory of Kantara, Rishabh Shetty takes the honour and responsibility of playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in producer-turned-director Sandip Ssingh's ambitious project. The makers are reportedly preparing for massive production work, which will kickoff this year.

Raja Shivaji

After the success of Ved, Riteish Deshmukh will portray Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his directorial, Raja Shivaji.

Kesari Veer

Sooraj Pancholi, Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and Barkha Bisht headline this historical drama that narrates the tale of Hamirji Gohil, who took on the Tughlaq empire. Sooraj reportedly plays the titular role while Vivek will be seen as the antagonist.

Gohil was a Rajput warrior who sacrificed his life while defending the Somnath temple. He was only 16 years old.

Mahavtar

Before Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal dropped a powerful first look as Lord Parashurama in Mahavatar. Amar Kaushik of Stree 2 and Bhediya fame helms this mega project for Maddock Films.

Parshuram is the sixth incarnation among Lord Vishnu's Dashavatara, a sage warrior known for his courage, power and righteousness.

Veer Daudle Saat/Woh Saat

Akshay Kumar will mark his Marathi debut in Director Mahesh Manjrekar's historical drama Veer Daudle Saat (Hindi title Woh Saat). Akshay joins the long list of actors portraying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on screen.

The bilingual film also stars Pravin Tarde and Vishal Nikam.

Mogalmardini Chhatrapati Tararani

Sonalee Kulkarni headlines this Marathi war drama that narrates the life and battles of Maharani Tarabai Bhosale, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's daughter-in-law and Chhatrapati Rajaram Bhosale's wife.

After her husband's death, Tarabai led the Maratha army into the battlefield and successfully fought against the Mughal forces.