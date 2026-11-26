'If I have survived the blows of fate that I was dealt non-stop after 26/11 it's because of my son Agastya.'

IMAGE: Aashish Choudhary. Photograph: Kind courtesy Aashish Choudhary/Instagram

This is the story of film and television actor Aashish Choudhary's plunge to the nadir of depression, when in the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai he lost his sister and brother-in-law.

"When I lost my sister Monica and my brother-in-law Ajit to the terror attack I thought things could never get worse. I began to pick up the shattered pieces of my heart. "My wife Shamita and I focussed on looking after my sister's two children as our own."

But then God had other plans. Soon after this unspeakable tragedy more catastrophe struck Aashish's family.

"My parents met with a near-fatal road accident. My mother broke her spine and my father fractured his right arm in two places.

"My wife went into a depression and had to be hospitalised.

"At one point three of my most loved ones -- my parents and my wife -- were in hospital together.

"And our dog was dying at the same time."

Key Points Aashish Choudhary lost his sister Monica and brother-in-law Ajit in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

His family subsequently faced several crises, including his parents' near-fatal road accident and his wife's depression.

He lost his film career amid the personal turmoil and had just Rs 7,000 in his bank account while his wife was pregnant.

He restarted his acting career in television and ventured into entrepreneurship.

He credits his son Agastya's smile with helping him and his family overcome their darkest days.

Today, his business ventures provide his primary income, while acting remains an additional source of earnings.

Losing Family In Mumbai Attacks

Because of all the personal problems Ashish also lost his movie career.

There came a time when Aashish stared at a near-empty bank account.

"My wife was pregnant with our son Agastya and I had 7,000 rupees in my account.

"I realised my career as an actor had gone out of hand while I was looking into all the crisis at home.

"While I started my career as an actor from scratch on another medium, television, I ventured out into entrepreneurship.

"Today I am financially sound enough to look after my wife, parents and all my five children.

"My bread comes from my business ventures.

"Acting provides the butter."

Aashish Choudhary Had Rs 7,000

Among all the calamities that we enumerated we forgot to mention the one that befell Aashish's earlier home.

"The entire home was overtaken by termites.

"When the pest controllers came they said they had seen nothing like it.

"And if you think that's all, wait. Because my car suddenly burnt down.

"To this day no one knows how and why it happened.

"But I'll tell you this. I began to believe in buri nazar.

"My friends Farah Ali Khan (Sanjay Khan's daughter) and Wardha Nadiadwala (producer Sajid Nadiadwala's spouse) did pujas and rituals to ward off whatever evil had overtaken my life.

"Because evil had undoubtedly become the ruling factor in my life."

How Agastya Changed His Life

Aashish's life did a complete turnaround.

"I am today far more appreciative of what I have.

"If I have survived the blows of fate that I was dealt non-stop after 26/11 it's because of my son Agastya.

"His smile kept all of us hopeful at the time of despair.

"We would pass him around, cuddle him and feel revived."

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff