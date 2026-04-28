2026's Top 10 Songs So Far

Catchy beats, romance, and dance anthems. Namrata Thakker lists the top 10 songs of 2026 so far that have grabbed everyone’s attention and are ruling playlists.

Key Points Aari Aari and Jaiye Sajana are ruling the charts.

With more than 115 million views on YouTube, Aaya Sher is a whole vibe, thanks to composer Anirudh Ravichander. It is the official anthem for the IPL team, Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sitaare and Jee Liya are popular romantic songs.

Aari Aari

Apart from having a party at the box office, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is serving chartbuster music for parties across the country! Just like the first installment, the sequel delivers crazy, addictive tracks and Aari Aari tops the list. High on energy, the powerful song blends Punjabi folk with modern rap.

Jaiye Sajana

This hauntingly beautiful melody from Dhurandhar has earned a huge fan following, and deservedly so. Composed by Shashwat Sachdev, what makes Jaiye Sajana worth listening to on loop are the piercing voices of singers, Jasmine Sandlas and Satinder Sartaaj. Their duet weaves pure magic, no wonder it’s on everyone’s playlist!

Jab Talak

Cocktail 2's Jab Talak is the perfect summer dance number that’s got everybody grooving. Composed by Pritam and sung by Arijit Singh, this upbeat track has fun lyrics, infectious music, and Singh’s signature vocals.

Tabaahi

Another song that has garnered millions of views in no time is Tabaahi from Yash and Kiara Advani’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Vishal Mishra’s powerful vocals and catchy hookline make it worth a listen, especially for workout sessions.

Aaya Sher

Aaya Sher from Nani-starrer Paradise has turned out to be one of 2026’s biggest hit songs so far. With more than 115 million views on YouTube, Aaya Sher is a whole vibe, thanks to composer Anirudh Ravichander. It is also the official anthem for the IPL team, Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Chikiri Chikiri

Stunning visuals, good music beats, striking choreography and a hookstep that is fast gaining popularity, Chikiri Chikiri from Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi is a complete package. The song is sung by Mohit Chauhan and composed by AR Rahman.

Sitaare

When it’s an Arijit Singh song with Amitabh Bhattacharya as the lyricist, you know the result will be a soul-stirring masterpiece and Ikkis' Sitaare is exactly that. After a long time, we have a love song that’s original and hits the right feelings.

Ghar Kab Aaoge

Despite the Varun Dhawan memes, this song is pure nostalgia, and not just from the original Border film. The sequel channels the right emotions, and gives you goosebumps at every listen.

Main Aur Tu

Jasmine Sandlas is a big reason why this song in Dhurandhar: The Revenge has caught on. She brings in energy with her fabulous range, making Main Aur Tu instantly likeable.

Jee Liya

Adarsh Gourav proves he's a fantastic singer as well, and this romantic track from Tu Ya Main proves that. Jee Liya is a modern-day love song that’s easy on the ears, yet very impactful because of its beautiful lyrics.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff