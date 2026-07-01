2026's Biggest Bollywood Flops So Far

The first half of 2026 has concluded with a stark reality check for Bollywood as over 25 films underperformed at the box office.

Key Points Over 25 Bollywood films underperformed in the first half of 2026, with 10 failing to collect even Rs 10 crore at the box office.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, Aakhri Sawal, Ek Din were among the biggest theatrical disappointments.

Despite some films featuring Sanjay Dutt, Manoj Bajpayee, Kangana Ranaut, they struggled to attract audiences.

The first half of 2026 recorded the biggest hit of all time. But there have been more than 25 flop films at the box office.

Among them, 10 could not even cross a lifetime of Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million).

The budget of some films is low, which means the recovery could come from OTT, satellite, and music. But theatrically, these were no-shows.

Notable Box Office Disasters

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2

Box office collection: Rs 1.28 crore (Rs 12.8 million)

The Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr starrer saw reasonable promotion and yet, disappeared quickly without a trace.

The film has arrived on OTT and may find an audience there.

Aakhri Sawal

Box office collection: Rs 2.45 crore (Rs 24.5 million)

Sanjay Dutt starred in Aakhri Sawal, a hard-hitting drama on the genesis of the RSS, and it was promoted well.

But audiences weren't interested, and the film lasted just a week in theatres.

Ek Din

Box office collection: Rs 3.79 crore (Rs 37.9 million)

This one had disaster written all over it the moment its lacklustre promotion began. There was no interest in Junaid Khan's film or Sai Pallavi's Bollywood debut.

More Underperformers

Bandar

Box office collection: Rs 4.04 crore (Rs 40.4 million)

Anurag Kashyap's Bandar, starring Bobby Deol, had an exciting trailer and terrific buzz. But the release was compromised with hardly any screens reserved for the film. As a result, audiences gave it a cold shoulder. Despite good reviews, the film was a disaster at the box office.

Governor

Box office collection: Rs 4.28 crore (Rs 42.8 million)

Manoj Bajpayee delivered yet another powerful performance in Governor, but poor promotions and release meant that barely anyone watched it in theatres. The untold story of India's financial crisis didn't find any resonance among moviegoers.

Daadi Ki Shaadi

Box office collection: Rs 6.06 crore (Rs 60.6 million)

Much liked on the small screen, Kapil Sharma is unable to win over audiences on the big screen. Barely a few months after Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, he starred in the family comedy Daadi Ki Shaadi, co-starring Neetu Singh.

The promotion of the film was sketchy, and there was some appreciation post-release, but it was too late to turn fortunes.

Struggling to Connect

Tu Yaa Main

Box office collection: Rs 6.57 crore (Rs 65.7 million)

Tu Yaa Main saw some good promotion and marketing but could not pull audiences in theatres. Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor were seen in this survival thriller, and Director Bejoy Nambiar gave it a youthful look. While that didn't save it in theatres, the film fared better on OTT.

Do Deewane Seher Mein

Box office collection: Rs 6.60 crore (Rs 66 million)

The Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur film looked dull right from the time of its teaser announcement. Despite Sanjay Leela Bhansali backing it, there was no buzz around it. Lack of popular songs further hurt this romantic drama, and the collections were even lesser than Siddhant's last romantic drama, Dhadak 2.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Box office collection: Rs 6.68 crore (Rs 66.8 million)

Kangana Ranaut's return to the big screen with Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata turned out to be forgettable.

Assi

Box office collection: Rs 7.19 crore (Rs 71.9 million)

Taapsee Pannu reunited with Director Anubhav Sinha after Mulk and Thappad, with yet another hard-hitting story in Assi. But this time around, the box office magic was missing. Thanks to good reviews, it did find its audience on OTT.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff