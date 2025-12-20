2025 May Be Movie Biz's Best Year

The industry is anticipating 2025 to deliver around Rs 13,500 crore in overall box-office collections, which would cement it as India's strongest box-office year after 2023.

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar.

With films across genres and languages hitting screens in December from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar to to Hollywood's Avatar: Fire and Ash -- cinema exhibitors expect the month's box-office tally to clock between Rs 1,500 crore and Rs 2,000 crore, setting it up as one of 2025's standout performing months.



The industry is anticipating 2025 to deliver around Rs 13,500 crore in overall box-office collections, which would cement it as India's strongest box-office year after 2023.



Multiplex chains, which struggled with footfall last year before Pushpa 2: The Rule reignited demand, have already expanded show counts to stay ahead of rising demand. PVR INOX expects the momentum to hold firm through the month.



"The December mopup could touch roughly Rs 1,500 crore, said Devang Sampat, managing director, Cinepolis India. Miraj Entertainment Managing Director Bhuvanesh Mendiratta pegs December's total closer to Rs 2,000 crore.

So far, October remains the year's highest-grossing month, with Rs 1,669 crore at the India box office, powered by Kantara: A Legend-Chapter 1, according to Ormax Media.

"Dhurandhar has become a phenomenon," said film trade analyst Girish Wankhede. "Every character from the film is catching on with audiences through social media -- with Akshaye Khanna's dance and performance going viral -- songs, and background score," he said.

Off the back of this performance, industry watchers expect this year to surpass 2024's overall haul and top 2023's record Rs 12,226 crore. Cumulative collections for January-October are up 24 per cent year-on-year at Rs 11,077 crore, Ormax Media said, and the firm forecasts the year to close near Rs 13,500 crore.



"Audiences in 2025 have clearly shown a preference for films that combine strong direction, compelling storytelling, emotional depth and true theatrical scale," said Satwik Lele, chief operating officer, Mukta A2 Cinemas.

"Viewers are choosing movies that offer a complete big-screen experience rather than just star value. While this has brought audiences back in a big way, we believe the industry still has room to climb higher as storytelling and cinematic innovation continue to evolve."

Industry executives said that with filmmakers experimenting across genres, regional cinema delivering more consistently, and producers honouring theatrical windows, there is ample scope to expand the overall box-office pie.