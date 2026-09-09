16-Minute Standing Ovation For Bunker

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem's Bunker captivated audiences at the Venice film festival, earning an extraordinary 16-minute standing ovation for its compelling portrayal of a marriage under strain amidst global uncertainties.

IMAGE: Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem at the Venice film festival. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

Key Points Bunker, directed by Florian Zeller, explores the emotional and moral challenges faced by a married couple as global anxieties strain their 17-year relationship.

Zeller specifically wrote Bunker for Cruz and Bardem, recognising them as an iconic couple and highly gifted actors.

Following its Venice premiere, Bunker is scheduled to screen at the Toronto international film festival before its theatrical release.

Spanish stars Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem's Bunker received a 16-minute standing ovation following its screening at the Venice film festival on Tuesday, with the applause marking the longest ovation for a premiere at this year's festival so far, according to People.

A Star-Studded Cast and Emotional Response

IMAGE: Paul Dano at the Venice film festival. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

The film, written, directed and produced by Florian Zeller, stars Cruz and Bardem alongside Stephen Graham, Paul Dano and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

IMAGE: Patrick Schwarzenegger at the Venice film festival. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Video from the event showed Cruz, 52, becoming emotional as the audience applauded the cast. Bardem, 57, and Cruz were seen speaking and laughing with each other while taking in the audience's enthusiastic response.

Cruz and Bardem, who have been married since 2010 and have two children, have shared the screen several times.

The actors first met while working on the 1992 film Jamon, Jamon and began dating after working together on the 2008 film Vicky Cristina Barcelona. They subsequently starred together in Loving Pablo (2017) and Everybody Knows (2018).

Exploring Marital Strain in 'Bunker'

IMAGE: Stephen Graham at the Venice film festival. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

In Bunker, Cruz and Bardem portray a married couple whose 17-year relationship comes under strain after Bardem's character, an architect, accepts a project to build a survivalist bunker for a technology billionaire.

IMAGE: Penelope Cruz signs autographs at the Venice film festival. Photograph: Yara Nardi/Reuters

IMAGE: Director Florian Zeller, Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

'I wrote Bunker for Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem, who were both the starting point and inspiration for this project, not only because they are among the most gifted actors working today,' Zeller, 47, said in his director's statement for the festival, 'but also because they are an iconic couple.'

Following its Venice premiere, Bunker will screen at the Toronto international film festival before its theatrical release later this year.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff