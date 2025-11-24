HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
120 Bahadur, Mastiii 4 Fare Poorly

120 Bahadur, Mastiii 4 Fare Poorly

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
November 24, 2025 09:54 IST

IMAGE: Farhan Akhtar in 120 Bahadur.

It was a forgettable weekend for Bollywood as the two new releases -- 120 Bahadur and Mastiii 4 -- failed to get audiences.

The Farhan Akhtar starrer was expected to do well at premium multiplexes while the Vivek Oberoi-Aftab Shivdasani-Riteish Deshmukh sex comedy was targeting the masses and the interiors.

But the target audiences were not enticed and as a result, not even Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million) came between the two films in their opening weekend.

120 Bahadur is a big budget film with good production values. Technically, the film is strong, but its mixed reviews showed up in the box office collections.

It managed to go past the Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million) mark on the first day and on the second, the collections grew by 50 percent. The growth on Sunday wasn't on the same lines, which means the collections would continue to hover in Rs 1.25 crore to Rs 2 crore (Rs 12.5 million to Rs 20 million) at best.

The weekend collections stand at Rs 10 crore* (Rs 100 million).

 

IMAGE: The Mastiii 4 team.

Mastiii 4 has been totally rejected at the box office.

There was hardly any interest amongst the audiences to watch the film and that showed in its first day collections of Rs 2.25 crore (Rs 22.5 million).

Still, the numbers were slightly better than 120 Bahadur.

But poor reviews resulted in low collections on Saturday, which closed the chapter for the film.

The weekend collections stood at Rs 7 crore* (Rs 70 million). That's really poor since even Great Grand Masti, which was the previous instalment of the Masti franchise, had collected Rs 8 crore (Rs 80 million) in its opening weekend and that was a disaster too.

All eyes are now on this Friday release, Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon.

*Estimates.
Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
