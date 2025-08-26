11 Ways To Sparkle At Ganpati Pooja

It's time for Bappa, Blessings and Bhajans. It's time for Morya, Modaks and Magic.

That's right, it's Ganesh Chaturthi time!

Expect Bollywood's shiniest to sparkle at the festivities in glorious traditional fashion and gorgeous personal style.

Sukanya Verma shows you how you can too, ekdum Bollywood style.

Shraddha Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Channel your inner Marathi mulgi, a la Shraddha Kapoor, in hues of celebration and a classic nath.

Sharvari Wagh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharwari Wagh/Instagram

Drape yourself in seven yards of silk and tradition whilst embracing the spirit of Indian festivals like the pretty star of Munjya and Maharaj.

Shruti Haasan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Haasan/Instagram

Opulence is the theme of the day as Shruti's golden temple jewellery-meets-glossy kanjeevaram look amply demonstrates.

Janhvi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

All that glitters is Param Sundari.

Raveena Tandon

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Seek Bappa's blessings adorned in two of his favourite colours.

Bhumi Pednekar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Designer lehenga, dangling diamonds, go the whole hog inspired by The Royals star regal avatar.

Rashmika Mandanna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika's earring fashion and gajra tied bun is the ultimate in desi festive chic.

Mrunal Thakur

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Head to toe, the beauty has got the Ganesh Pooja dress code down pat.

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Give the traditional Paithani sari a modern day twist to make an impression as dazzling as Alia in her fusion offering.

Mithila Palkar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila's simple yet effective combination of beige, red and gold paired with fresh flowers is tailor-made for winning hearts.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Our go-to girl for all looks desi, Aditi' ombre satin sari in shades of magenta and blush pays perfect ode to the day of prayers, prasad and pretty clothes.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff