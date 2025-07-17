11 Star Couples Blessed With Baby Girls

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Among the many wishes they received from tinsel town, what caught our attention was Neena Gupta's comment.

She posted, 'Big big big congratulations, so many girls now, even Masaba has a girl, lovely.'

Here's a look at all the star couples, who have been blessed with baby girls recently.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara and Sidharth's little girl was born on July 15.

The couple got married in February 2023, after falling in love on the sets of their film, Shershaah.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul welcomed a baby girl in March.

They have named her, Evaarah.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh became parents to their daughter, Dua, last September.

She is, after all, the answer to their prayers.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal got married in 2022 and welcomed their daughter Zuneyra last July.

Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan welcomed their daughter Lara last June.

They recently celebrated her first birthday with an intimate gathering.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became parents to daughter Raha in November 2022.

They kept Raha's face hidden for more than a year, and treated the world to her adorable face during Christmas in 2023.

Tanya Jacob and Tanuj Virwani

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanuj Virwani/Instagram

Tanuj Virwani welcomed a baby girl with wife Tanya Jacob last September, and named her Navya.

The couple tied the knot on December 2023.

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad welcomed a baby girl in September 2023 and named her Raabiyaa.

The couple got married earlier the same year.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Parmar/Instagram

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar welcomed their daughter, Navya, in September 2023.

They got married in July 2021.

Meenakshi Chand and Paritosh Tripathi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Paritosh Tripathi/Instagram

Ludo Actor Paritosh Tripathi and his wife Meenakshi Chand welcomed their baby girl on May 23, and named her Meesha.

The couple got married in December 2022.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Masaba Gupta/Instagram

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra welcomed a baby girl last October and named her Matara.

The couple got married in January 2023.

With inputs from ANI.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff