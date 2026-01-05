11 New Year Resolutions Inspired By Stars

It's the perfect time to set new goals for the new year.
Namrata Thakker delivers some starry inspiration to make some resolutions for 2026.
Spend more time on yourself. Look good, feel good, like Janhvi Kapoor.
Ananya Panday carries forward her undying passion for what she does best into 2026 -- and that's the perfect New Year's resolution for every hustler out there.
Sharvari Wagh has one mantra: Say cheese! Whether you're hungry, capturing memories, or just flashing that radiant smile!
New year but fitness goals remain!
Channel your inner Tiger Shroff and party where he does: At the gym.
Go explore the world! But like Sara Ali Khan, make sure to include a trek so that you can stay fit while you travel.
Read more this year.
Mouni Roy understands that reading not only reduces stress but improves cognitive skills and mental health.
Love makes the world go round. Spread love this year, like Malaika Arora does.
Say a prayer more often this year, like Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.
Connect with nature, like Dia Mirza does, and enjoy the mental peace it brings.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra steps into 2026 with unstoppable energy, manifesting big and positive dreams. They may just come true.
Rubina Dilaik is going to stick to quite a few promises this year but the one that resonates with everyone is to maintain a work-life balance.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff