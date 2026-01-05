HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
11 New Year Resolutions Inspired By Stars

11 New Year Resolutions Inspired By Stars

By NAMRATA THAKKER
January 05, 2026 10:53 IST

It's the perfect time to set new goals for the new year.

Namrata Thakker delivers some starry inspiration to make some resolutions for 2026.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Spend more time on yourself. Look good, feel good, like Janhvi Kapoor.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday carries forward her undying passion for what she does best into 2026 -- and that's the perfect New Year's resolution for every hustler out there.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari Wagh/Instagram

Sharvari Wagh has one mantra: Say cheese! Whether you're hungry, capturing memories, or just flashing that radiant smile!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tiger Shroff/Instagram

New year but fitness goals remain!

Channel your inner Tiger Shroff and party where he does: At the gym.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Go explore the world! But like Sara Ali Khan, make sure to include a trek so that you can stay fit while you travel.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Read more this year.

Mouni Roy understands that reading not only reduces stress but improves cognitive skills and mental health.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Love makes the world go round. Spread love this year, like Malaika Arora does.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Say a prayer more often this year, like Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Connect with nature, like Dia Mirza does, and enjoy the mental peace it brings.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty Kundra steps into 2026 with unstoppable energy, manifesting big and positive dreams. They may just come true.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rubina Dilaik/Instagram

Rubina Dilaik is going to stick to quite a few promises this year but the one that resonates with everyone is to maintain a work-life balance.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
