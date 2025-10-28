10 Ways To Beat The Diwali Blues

Beat the post-Diwali fatigue and slowly get back into your routine with these simple tips and tricks!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Say goodbye to all the greasy food and sweets. Instead snack lite and get back to journaling your routine. You can thank Shraddha Kapoor!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Akhtar/Instagram

Recharge and reconnect with your partner after all the celebrations by taking a short break.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar enjoy some much-needed downtime in the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Spend time with your fur buddies. Cuddle them, pamper them. Because Diwali might be your favourite festival but it's definitely not theirs.

And Aditi Rao Hydari knows it too well.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Go makeup-free like Kareena Kapoor Khan and let your skin breathe some fresh air. It’s easy and refreshing way to beat the blues!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad soak up the sun to detox from all the Diwali haze.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

Spend time with nature and meditate to rejuvenate your mind, body and soul after the hectic Diwali week.

Shamita Shetty does exactly that on her Kerala vacay.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prajakta Koli/Instagram

Or you could just hit the gym if you’re someone who is religiously into fitness.

Prajakta Koli makes sure to take selfie for that extra motivation and we get it!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maniesh Paul/Instagram

Diving back into work might just be the best way to shake off the post-Diwali blues.

'Holiday done. Back to where I belong,' says Maniesh Paul as he gets back to work, shooting for a new project.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

Randeep Hooda also gets back to the grind, firmly believing, 'The body remembers the rhythm.'

'Post-Diwali reset back to training, back to purpose. A new chapter loading.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aayush Sharma/Instagram

Trust Aayush Sharma when he says, 'Sometimes you've to be in the water to find the fire again.'

Because there's nothing better than taking a dip in the pool and letting it wash away your Diwali blues.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff