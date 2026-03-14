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10 Turning Points In Aamir Khan's Career

By SUBHASH K JHA
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March 14, 2026 13:18 IST

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As Aamir Khan turns 61 on March 14, Subhash K Jha looks at the 10 turning points in his career through the years.

Key Points

  • Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak turned him into an overnight star star as the loverboy-next-door.
  • His films like Lagaan, Rang De Basanti, PK and Dangal remind audiences why he is among the most bankable stars in Bollywood.

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988)

Aamir Khan

The (lover)boy-next-door image, which was created for this film, became the reference point for Aamir's image in future. He is the dependable guy-next-door, who would come to your rescue if your wash basin got leaky or your child went missing.

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992)

Aamir Khan

Before Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, sports films didn't work. Aamir gave a mainstream sanctity to this genre with this film.

Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Aamir Khan

The situational Tom & Jerry comedy came out of the closet with this one. Aamir had a ball both on and off the sets. This one set the tone for two-hero bantering films like Dil and Gunday.

Lagaan(2001)

Aamir Khan

With Lagaan, Aamir broke many myths: That he wouldn't be able to carry off a dhoti, and that the West cannot be won by Bollywood.

Lagaan went on to become one of the most beloved Bollywood films abroad, and remains the only successful cricket-based film.

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Aamir Khan

In the same year as Lagaan, Aamir played a character 10 years younger than his real age.

Directed by debutant Farhan Akhtar, the film marked the advent of youth movies.

Rang De Basanti (2006)

Aamir Khan

One of India's most influential films, it created a new heightened social awareness about corruption in politics.

Taare Zameen Par (2007)

Aamir Khan

Taare Zameen Par marked Aamir's directorial debut, and created a special space for films dealing with problems pertaining to impressionable minds. This film is a textbook on child-rearing.

3 Idiots (2009)

Aamir Khan

Arguably, Bollywood's highest grossing film ever, 3 Idiots re-defined the parameters of the education system. It pointed out the faults in the faculty and that an individual's destiny need not be shaped in the classroom.

PK (2014)

Aamir Khan

This Raju Hirani directed blockbuster did to organised religion what 3 Idiots did to formal education. Aamir's cinema constantly re-defines the parameters of mainstream Bollywood entertainment.

Dangal (2016)

Aamir Khan

Decades after Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Aamir Khan reminded us why audiences consider him among the most bankable stars of Bollywood.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA

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