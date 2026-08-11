10 Things We Learnt From KBC's New Season

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 launched on Sony Liv at 9 pm on Monday August 10 with the lead actors and producer of this week's release Batwara in the hot seat.

Here's what stood out from the opening episode of Season 18.

IMAGE: Amitabh Bachchan returns as the host omn Kaun Banega Crorepati for the 17th time. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sony Liv/X

Key Points Amitabh Bachchan remains the GOAT superstar host.

Sunny and Bobby Deol had a 8 pm curfew time.

Preity Zinta is a 'Present Mom'.

Aamir Khan is a super enthusiastic contestant.

1. The GOAT: Amitabh Bachchan remains the GOAT superstar host. He will turn 86 in exactly two months, but the man is ageless!

2. Here Comes The Star Invasion: Madhuri Dixit will host KBC in Marathi; Ajay Devgn replaces Anup Soni as the host of Crime Patrol; cricket superstar Rohit Sharma will helm a reality show, The Rohit Sharma Show.

3. The Link Of Two Bollywood Dynasties: Aamir was assistant director on Sunny Deol's earliest films. Sunny starred in two of Aamir's uncle Nasir Hussain's films, Manzil-Manzil and Zabardast in the early 1980s.

4. The Boy On The Sets Who Became An Overnight Star: Aamir was 18 years old at that time. He became an overnight star after Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak released in 1988.

5. WhatsApp Slow-Mo: Preity Zinta takes a week to reply to messages even when it comes from Amitabh Bachchan. She stays away from the phone as much as she can, she said. I am a 'present mom,' she told "Amitji", with whom she starred in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.

She also revealed that Jaya Bachchan, who played her mother in Nikkhil Advani's Kal Ho Na Ho, gifted her a collection of DVDs of important Hindi films. 'If you are going to work in Hindi cinema, you should know these films,' the formidable Jayaji told Shimla native Preity.

IMAGE: Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol. Though Aamir is eight years, five months and 7 days younger than Sunny, he referred to the senior actor as 'Sunny' on KBC. No ji or Paaji. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sony Liv/X

6. The Punjab Kings co-owner digs soccer: Preity saw the FIFA World Cup final at the MetLife stadium in New Jersey, she had us know on the show. Sunny thought that she was showing off.

Mr Bachchan recalled watching Sunny being briefed on an action sequence on the sets of a film many year ago, and growing so annoyed that he ripped his denim trousers in anger!

7. Star Kids Also Have Night Curfew: The Deol boys had a 8 pm curfew set by their father, the lovable Dharamji. They had to sneak out of the house if they wanted to party late.

Preity recalled that she once called her pal Bobby Deol at 10.30 one night only to be yelled at by Sunny. 'Mujhe kya pata tha ki phone dhai kilo ka haath utayega,' she remembered on the show.

8. The One and Only Dharamji: Dharmendra's home was an open house for everyone who came from their village in Punjab. People walked in and stayed for days. Mr Bachchan revealed that often Dharamji had no clue who they were.

9. Sunny Paaji's Cult Following Is Intact: Sunny's dhai kilo ka haath dialogue and his song/dance Main Nikla Gaddi Le Ke will likely endure till eternity. The KBC audience ensured that the always-so-shy Sunny briefly performed these on the show to their utter delight.

10. Sochna Padega: The stars had to face some tough questions, indicating this KBC season with the tagline 'Sochna Padega' will test contestants' knowledge to the limit.

Aamir was a super enthu cutlet contestant, answering questions swiftly, without consulting the nonplussed Sunny and a suitably impressed Preity. If Gauri Spratt was watching, she'd be mighty impressed too.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff