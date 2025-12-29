10 Stylish Looks For Your NYE Party

Whether you're heading to a house party or a glam get-together on New Year's Eve, make sure you raise the fashion bar with your style choices.
Namrata Thakker gives you some great tips.
Nothing screams you're ready to ring in the year more than a shimmery body-hugging dress just like Janhvi Kapoor's.
Ananya Panday keeps it cute in a pretty little pink dress with tassles.
Manushi Chhillar is like a goddess in her burgundy leather dress, proving it's the ultimate party pick for a fashion lover.
OG fashionista Malaika Arora shows us how to slay a flirty look this New Year's Eve in a red hot skirt paired with a fitted white crop top.
Get on the fringe trend and slay it like Kareena Kapoor Khan.
We love Alia Bhatt's all-black ensemble, featuring a strapless peplum top with gold buttons and a matching mini skirt. It's chic, playful, and just what you need for a glamorous party look.
Pick a two-toned satin dress like Mouni Roy, and you will definitely turn heads.
Slip into an orange off-shoulder dress and accessorise your look with a cute choker necklace for a vibrant look like Kiara Advani.
Want to keep things casual yet stylish? Take a leaf out of Khushi Kapoor's style diary and pair a velvet halter-neck top with good old denims.
Wear a pretty white dress with subtle floral accents, finishing your look with a matching shrug, like Deepika Padukone.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff