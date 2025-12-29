10 Stylish Looks For Your NYE Party

Whether you're heading to a house party or a glam get-together on New Year's Eve, make sure you raise the fashion bar with your style choices.

Namrata Thakker gives you some great tips.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Nothing screams you're ready to ring in the year more than a shimmery body-hugging dress just like Janhvi Kapoor's.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday keeps it cute in a pretty little pink dress with tassles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar is like a goddess in her burgundy leather dress, proving it's the ultimate party pick for a fashion lover.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

OG fashionista Malaika Arora shows us how to slay a flirty look this New Year's Eve in a red hot skirt paired with a fitted white crop top.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Re-ceremonial/Instagram

Get on the fringe trend and slay it like Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Summer Away/Instagram

We love Alia Bhatt's all-black ensemble, featuring a strapless peplum top with gold buttons and a matching mini skirt. It's chic, playful, and just what you need for a glamorous party look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Pick a two-toned satin dress like Mouni Roy, and you will definitely turn heads.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Slip into an orange off-shoulder dress and accessorise your look with a cute choker necklace for a vibrant look like Kiara Advani.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Want to keep things casual yet stylish? Take a leaf out of Khushi Kapoor's style diary and pair a velvet halter-neck top with good old denims.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram

Wear a pretty white dress with subtle floral accents, finishing your look with a matching shrug, like Deepika Padukone.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff