From a new Prem to a big, happy Rajshri family, there is a lot to look forward to in Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

Key Points Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari come together for the first time in Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

Sooraj Barjatya reunites with Himesh Reshammiya after 12 years.

From a big, fat family drama to old-school romance, Yeh Prem Mol Liya has enough promise for a feel-good entertainer.

In an era of violent heroes and larger-than-life action, Sooraj Barjatya is bringing back his lovable boy Prem. Ayushmann Khurrana steps into the shoes of this iconic screen avatar, while Sharvari plays the pretty Rajshri heroine opposite him.

At various promotional events for Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Barjatya has described his film as a 'thali', which implies to wholesome entertainment for viewers.

As the filmmaker prepares another generous serving of old-school romance, there are plenty of reasons to look forward to it. After all, nobody does comfort cinema quite like Barjatya.

Mayur Sanap lists 10 reasons why Yeh Prem Mol Liya looks promising.

Sooraj Barjatya Is Back In His Favourite Territory

There is something admirable about a filmmaker who knows exactly what kind of stories he wants to tell and has the conviction to stick to them.

Sooraj Barjatya has never shied away from his kind of cinema, one that revolves around pyaar and parivaar. This is a space he has made distinctly his own.

With Yeh Prem Mol Liya, those elements of family and romance are once again on full dispaly.

Ayushmann As The Green Flag Prem

For years, Salman Khan made this character his own in multiple Rajshri films. Shahid Kapoor brought his sweetness to Vivah, while Hrithik Roshan and Abhishek Bachchan have also played their versions of it in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon.

Now it is Ayushmann Khurrana's turn.

Given his knack for playing relatable men in films like Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, he could make for a charming Prem.

Sharvari Joins The Rajshri Heroine Club

IMAGE: Sharvari in Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

Rajshri heroines have never been merely decorative additions to a romance. They are gorgeous, yes, but they also have personality and a place in the larger story.

Think Bhagyashree's Suman in Maine Pyar Kiya, Madhuri Dixit's Nisha in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Kareena Kapoor Khan in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon and Amrita Rao's Poonam in Vivah.

Now Sharvari gets to enter this rather special club.

Her character Purva could be an interesting addition to Barjatya's gallery of memorable heroines.

Nobody Does Family Quite Like Rajshri

In most films, the hero and heroine fall in love. In a Barjatya film, the entire family gets emotionally invested.

There are parents, siblings, relatives, and just enough people around to have an opinion on just about everything.

We certainly wouldn't mind another one.

The title track of Yeh Prem Mol Liya already gives us glimpses of a large family celebrating together. The colourful gatherings and happy faces is something every desi can relate to.

A Visual World That Refuses To Be Gloomy

IMAGE: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

Barjatya's films have always had a distinct visual personality.

Beautifully dressed people, bright colours, gorgeous homes, festive celebrations, naach and gaana. There is a particular feel-good quality to the way he stages his characters and their world. Several filmmakers have tried to recreate this style, but Barjatya's visual language remains unmistakably his own.

The glimpses of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, whether it's the Navratri celebrations or the grand wedding song, suggest that the film will be aesthetically pleasing.

The Supporting Cast Is A Party In Itself

Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Swanand Kirkire, Saumya Tandon, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Shruti Seth and Shaad Randhawa are among the familiar faces in the ensemble.

That's quite a gathering!

With so many interesting performers under one roof, there is plenty of scope for Barjatya-style big, fat family drama.

Himesh Reshammiya, Barjatya Reunite

Himesh Reshammiya and Sooraj Barjatya last collaborated on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. They will join hands again after 12 years, and this reunion deserves its own little celebration.

The title track, featuring Shreya Ghoshal and Nihal Tauro, had opened the musical showcase that the film has to offer.

Then there is Jhumka Patola and the other dance numbers which have Sharvari looking like a dream, and bringing back the unabashed Bollywood lip-sync routine.

We have missed this kind of musical celebration, haven't we?

Isn't It Rare To Hear Lyrics Like These Anymore?

The title track has something that many contemporary romantic songs have not quite captured of late.

Words like Churaya nahi, ishq chhupaaya nahi... khulke zamaane se bol diya have a lovely old-school quality to them.

There is something refreshing about hearing a romantic song that wears its feelings so openly. No complicated metaphors, no emotional confusion here.

Are There Surprises In Store?

One of the interesting things about Barjatya's family dramas is how a seemingly picture-perfect family can have unexpected friction.

Remember the emotional turns in his earlier films? Seema Biswas' character in Vivah brings her own set of complications. Reema Lagoo's character in Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Renuka Shahane's fate in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! give the family drama unexpected emotional turn.

In Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Swanand Kirkire's character offers a hint that there could be more to this happy family picture than meets the eye.

The trailer lays out the central premise, including Ayushmann's ghar jamai situation, but there are possibly a few things we haven't been shown yet.

A Promise Of Drama And Romance

Not every love story needs a toxic boyfriend, a suspicious partner, or an unnecessarily complicated relationship.

Sometimes, two people simply fall in love, navigate family expectations and figure things out together. That's a perfectly good starting point for a feel-good entertainer.

We don't know how much trouble Prem and Purva will find themselves in, but here's hoping they solve all of it together.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya releases on November 27.