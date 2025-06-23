10 Monsoon Wardrobe Must-Haves

The monsoon is here, and Namrata Thakker shows you how to change your wardrobe.
An easy-breezy maxi dress is a must in your wardrobe because it's the best way to beat the humidity and stay cool like Jacqueline Fernandez.
Karishma Tanna picks a pair of no-nonsense shorts and a tank top to look stylish this season.
Who says you can't wear white in the monsoons? Karisma Kapoor shows you how to rock a white loose-fitted kurta pajama set.
Glam up the season with OG fashion diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra.
Heading for a brunch or casual dinner date? Shriya Pilgaonkar wears a cute denim dress, paired with a pair of chic sneakers.
Surbhi Chandana's oversized denim shirt dress screams comfort.
A red hot dress will instantly brighten your day despite the gloomy weather. So make sure you have one in your closet and you can thank Shehnaaz Gill later!
Avneet Kaur's stylish co-ord set is perfect whether you're hitting the gym or just running errands.
Like Ananya Panday, you need a bright-coloured two-piece in your wardrobe for all those times when you want to unwind in the pool.
Wear a cap to perk up your style and keep your hair from getting messy, like Aahana Kumra.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff