10 Monsoon Wardrobe Must-Haves

The monsoon is here, and Namrata Thakker shows you how to change your wardrobe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

An easy-breezy maxi dress is a must in your wardrobe because it's the best way to beat the humidity and stay cool like Jacqueline Fernandez.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna picks a pair of no-nonsense shorts and a tank top to look stylish this season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Who says you can't wear white in the monsoons? Karisma Kapoor shows you how to rock a white loose-fitted kurta pajama set.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram

Glam up the season with OG fashion diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Heading for a brunch or casual dinner date? Shriya Pilgaonkar wears a cute denim dress, paired with a pair of chic sneakers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Chandana/Instagram

Surbhi Chandana's oversized denim shirt dress screams comfort.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

A red hot dress will instantly brighten your day despite the gloomy weather. So make sure you have one in your closet and you can thank Shehnaaz Gill later!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur's stylish co-ord set is perfect whether you're hitting the gym or just running errands.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Like Ananya Panday, you need a bright-coloured two-piece in your wardrobe for all those times when you want to unwind in the pool.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Wear a cap to perk up your style and keep your hair from getting messy, like Aahana Kumra.

