Rashmika's Holi Dance With Salman

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna gets us in the mood for Holi with her new song Bam Bam Bhole in Sikandar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Sharing the pictures Rashmika writes, 'A little Holi surprise, just for you! #BamBamBhole My first dayyy of Sikandar shoot and these were some of my favourite moments working on the song.'

Salman Khan takes over, dousing the screen with more shades of red.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

The song is composed by Pritam and sung by Shaan, Dev Negi and Antara Mitra.

The rap is written and performed by Shaikhspeare, Y-Ash, and Husxain (Bombay Lokal), alongside the Kid Rappers Bhimrao Jogu, Sarfaraz Shaikh and Faisal Ansari from The Dharavi Dream Project.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Directed by A R Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the Eid release also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Sathyraj and Anjini Dhawan.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com