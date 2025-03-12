HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Rashmika's Holi Dance With Salman

Rashmika's Holi Dance With Salman

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 12, 2025 08:29 IST

x

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna gets us in the mood for Holi with her new song Bam Bam Bhole in Sikandar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Sharing the pictures Rashmika writes, 'A little Holi surprise, just for you! #BamBamBhole My first dayyy of Sikandar shoot and these were some of my favourite moments working on the song.'

Salman Khan takes over, dousing the screen with more shades of red.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

The song is composed by Pritam and sung by Shaan, Dev Negi and Antara Mitra.

The rap is written and performed by Shaikhspeare, Y-Ash, and Husxain (Bombay Lokal), alongside the Kid Rappers Bhimrao Jogu, Sarfaraz Shaikh and Faisal Ansari from The Dharavi Dream Project.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Directed by A R Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the Eid release also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Sathyraj and Anjini Dhawan.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Eid Will Be Special With Salman's Sikandar
Eid Will Be Special With Salman's Sikandar
Like Rashmika-Salman's Jodi? VOTE!
Like Rashmika-Salman's Jodi? VOTE!
Will Sikandar Make More Money Than Pushpa 2?
Will Sikandar Make More Money Than Pushpa 2?
'All Your Money Goes In This Lifestyle'
'All Your Money Goes In This Lifestyle'
Aamir@60: 25 Stunning Sides To The Star
Aamir@60: 25 Stunning Sides To The Star

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Recipes With Super Greens

webstory image 2

13 Tallest Temples Of India

webstory image 3

GTA 6: Release Date, Price, New Characters And More

VIDEOS

Cop rescues passenger from falling under train in Mumbai0:15

Cop rescues passenger from falling under train in Mumbai

Haryana: Dense fog disrupts Jhajjar city1:20

Haryana: Dense fog disrupts Jhajjar city

Watch: PM Modi gifts 'Gangajal' from Maha Kumbh to Mauritius president1:27

Watch: PM Modi gifts 'Gangajal' from Maha Kumbh to...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD