Of Saris, Nose Pins And Mrunal

Mrunal Thakur is missing her 2023 release, Hi Nanna, and wants to show the world just how much.

Sharing throwback pictures, she writes, 'God Mother (HBD) Nose pins, Sarees, Selfies, Friends And Yashna.'

Mrunal takes a selfie with Nani, her co-star in the film.

Here's Mrunal with Shilpa Tulaskar, who turned 48 on March 10. Shilpa played the 32-year-old actor's mum!

Mrunal played dual characters named Varsha and Yashna.

Like Mrunal's sari look?

When she's not shooting, Mrunal checks out what Priyanka Chopra's life is like.

Mrunal's smile, up close.

And that nose pin!

Mrunal may wear the blues but she doesn't feel it.

With her girl squad.

