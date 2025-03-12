HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Of Saris, Nose Pins And Mrunal

By REDIFF MOVIES
Listen to Article
March 12, 2025 09:29 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur is missing her 2023 release, Hi Nanna, and wants to show the world just how much.

Sharing throwback pictures, she writes, 'God Mother (HBD) Nose pins, Sarees, Selfies, Friends And Yashna.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal takes a selfie with Nani, her co-star in the film.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Here's Mrunal with Shilpa Tulaskar, who turned 48 on March 10. Shilpa played the 32-year-old actor's mum!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal played dual characters named Varsha and Yashna.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Like Mrunal's sari look?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

When she's not shooting, Mrunal checks out what Priyanka Chopra's life is like.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal's smile, up close.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

And that nose pin!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal may wear the blues but she doesn't feel it.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

With her girl squad.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
