Jacqueline, Ananya, Kriti Turn Up Heat

Film folk made April look very glamorous, as they stepped out for film parties and events.

From going all glitz and glam to dishing out desi girl goals, Namrata Thakker looks at all the fashion that we loved this month.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday steps out to promote her film Kesari: Chapter 2 in Delhi wearing a stunning custom Torani floral sari teamed with a Gwalior choker necklace and Evelyn Tourmaline ring.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez has all eyes on her, as she goes all red to promote her song Money Money from the film, Raid 2.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Kriti Sanon arrives at a star-studded party and lets her sparkly, lacey gown do all the talking, by keeping the accessories minimal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar continues to serve looks in her Vivienne Westwood denim ensemble which is all about power and punk.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha looks fashionably sublime in this Kresha Bajaj sari, which drapes like a dream and is perfect for summer weddings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor attends an event in a white and black chequered mini dress from the designer label House of CB and nails the informal business avatar effortlessly with the right amount of sexy and sass.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy gets it right when it comes to texture, structure and soft power in this lavender maxi dress, paired with a Marl Grey jumper, black boots and a pair of cool sunglasses.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

'She's a lil bit of glitter and whole lot of gold,' says Vaani Kapoor in her snazzy gown and we couldn't agree more.

Brownie points for those statement red lips.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mirror, mirror on the wall, Mrunal Thakur is the prettiest of them all. Especially in this slinky black strapless gown!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Rasha Thadani keeps it simple yet stylish in a shimmery purple mini dress which fits her like a glove.