HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Is Black The New Summer Colour?

Is Black The New Summer Colour?

By NAMRATA THAKKER
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 27, 2025 09:09 IST

x

Black isn't your quintessential summer colour but these beautiful ladies are certainly making a strong case for it.

Namrata Thakker picks 10 ladies flaunting gorgeous looks in black recently.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Pranita Subhash looks like a fashion goddess in her lacy black dress and says, 'In a world of ordinary dresses, be a black dress.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari gives power dressing a desi twist with her black mandarin patterned kurta and matching stardust sharara.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram

Tripti Dimri amps up the glam quotient in a stunning black tulle gown by Gauri & Nainika featuring a plunging neckline.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

 

We love Bhumi Pednekar's understated black ensemble. It's chic, it's sexy and summery at the same time.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna looks classy in her black and gold sari with strapless blouse which is perfect for a nice summer wedding.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde's slinky black dress with white tulle at the bottom is what summer dreams are made of.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna looks fashionable in a black satin shirt, paired with a high-waisted leather mini skirt.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

Sonali Bendre makes a statement in her textured black dress, statement earrings and a cool pair of stilettos.

 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma knows how to turn heads at a pool party. Her li'l black bow dress is all things fun and flirty.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tridha Choudhary/Instagram

Tridha Choudhary makes the most of the season by heading to the beach in a bold and beautiful black cutout monokini.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

What They Did Before Becoming Stars
What They Did Before Becoming Stars
Kajal Aggarwal's WOW Fashion Game
Kajal Aggarwal's WOW Fashion Game
10 Times Rashmika Gave Us #FashionGoals
10 Times Rashmika Gave Us #FashionGoals
Sonal Chauhan's Stunning Maldives Diary
Sonal Chauhan's Stunning Maldives Diary
Step Into Alia's Life For A Month!
Step Into Alia's Life For A Month!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Lord Brahma Temples Of India

webstory image 2

World's 8 Most Beautiful Libraries, Including Rampur

webstory image 3

Good-Mood Foods: 7 That May Boost Serotonin

VIDEOS

Nitish Kumar attends Iftar Party hosted by Zama Khan1:23

Nitish Kumar attends Iftar Party hosted by Zama Khan

Rana Sanga row: Massive ruckus breaks out at SP MP Ramji Lal's residence4:24

Rana Sanga row: Massive ruckus breaks out at SP MP Ramji...

Neha Dhupia sizzles in red1:05

Neha Dhupia sizzles in red

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD