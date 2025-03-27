Is Black The New Summer Colour?

Black isn't your quintessential summer colour but these beautiful ladies are certainly making a strong case for it.

Namrata Thakker picks 10 ladies flaunting gorgeous looks in black recently.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranita Subhash/Instagram

Pranita Subhash looks like a fashion goddess in her lacy black dress and says, 'In a world of ordinary dresses, be a black dress.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aditi Rao Hydari/Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari gives power dressing a desi twist with her black mandarin patterned kurta and matching stardust sharara.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tripti Dimri/Instagram

Tripti Dimri amps up the glam quotient in a stunning black tulle gown by Gauri & Nainika featuring a plunging neckline.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

We love Bhumi Pednekar's understated black ensemble. It's chic, it's sexy and summery at the same time.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna looks classy in her black and gold sari with strapless blouse which is perfect for a nice summer wedding.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde's slinky black dress with white tulle at the bottom is what summer dreams are made of.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna looks fashionable in a black satin shirt, paired with a high-waisted leather mini skirt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

Sonali Bendre makes a statement in her textured black dress, statement earrings and a cool pair of stilettos.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Nia Sharma knows how to turn heads at a pool party. Her li'l black bow dress is all things fun and flirty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tridha Choudhary/Instagram

Tridha Choudhary makes the most of the season by heading to the beach in a bold and beautiful black cutout monokini.