Is Black The New Summer Colour?

Black isn't your quintessential summer colour but these beautiful ladies are certainly making a strong case for it.
Namrata Thakker picks 10 ladies flaunting gorgeous looks in black recently.
Pranita Subhash looks like a fashion goddess in her lacy black dress and says, 'In a world of ordinary dresses, be a black dress.'
Aditi Rao Hydari gives power dressing a desi twist with her black mandarin patterned kurta and matching stardust sharara.
Tripti Dimri amps up the glam quotient in a stunning black tulle gown by Gauri & Nainika featuring a plunging neckline.
We love Bhumi Pednekar's understated black ensemble. It's chic, it's sexy and summery at the same time.
Raashii Khanna looks classy in her black and gold sari with strapless blouse which is perfect for a nice summer wedding.
Pooja Hegde's slinky black dress with white tulle at the bottom is what summer dreams are made of.
Karishma Tanna looks fashionable in a black satin shirt, paired with a high-waisted leather mini skirt.
Sonali Bendre makes a statement in her textured black dress, statement earrings and a cool pair of stilettos.
Nia Sharma knows how to turn heads at a pool party. Her li'l black bow dress is all things fun and flirty.
Tridha Choudhary makes the most of the season by heading to the beach in a bold and beautiful black cutout monokini.