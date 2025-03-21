'If Shah Rukh Khan Can Do It, I Can Too'

'My family are the mainstream audience and think I am wasting my time.'

'Until I make a Rs 100 crore film, they won't be convinced.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sohum Shah/Instagram

Coming from humble beginnings without any ties with the movie industry, Sohum Shah lives by the philosophy: 'Jahan chah wahan raah (Where there's a will, there's a way).'

That's how he made his way from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan to Mumbai to pursue his acting dreams.

Years later, he established himself as notable actor and producer in Bollywood with titles like Ship of Theseus, Tumbbad, Maharani and Dahaad under his belt.

His latest film Crazxy sees him in experimental mode as he plays Dr Abhimanyu in a one-character suspense thriller.

Sohum reflects on his journey as he tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.com, "I started from zero, when we did not have any money at home. I left home to explore something new. But my mother thought I was going on vanvaas."

Crazxy is getting positive reception.

A lot of love is coming our way.

People say it is such a gutsy movie, how did you make it? A one-character movie must have been challenging...

People also talk about the tyre-changing scene. They loved it.

Somebody told me, I was with you in that Range Rover.

In Tumbbad also, we tried to achieve that audience should feel the incessant rain once they step out of the cinema hall.

IMAGE: Sohum Shah during the promotions for Crazxy. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sohum Shah/Instagram

Your production house is responsible for backing unique content. What's the creative strategy?

I grew up watching Hindi cinema. I was never had exposure to world cinema or literature.

I came here, met a few people, liked their stories and thought I should make films.

Slowly, it's becoming our brand with Sohum Shah Films.

People now expect something atrangi with the films we make.

VIDEO: Why the English dialogue in Crazxy was 'very tough' for Sohum Shah.

You came to Mumbai from Rajasthan, without any prior experience in acting. What gave you confidence to take this leap?

I am from Sri Ganganagar.

I am from a trading family; my father was a trader/broker.

It's not about confidence but we say, 'Jahan chah wahan raah'.

I think God has made us capable to make things happen in our life. It was in my destiny, and luck has favoured me.

IMAGE: Sohum Shah and Mohammad Samad in Tumbbad. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sohum Shah/Instagram

Were you always inclined towards cinema?

Yes. I was a big fan of Shah Rukh Khansaab.

He was my hope when I thought of becoming an actor.

He was the only person at that time who came from Delhi, a complete outsider, and became successful in Bollywood.

There's Akshay Kumar also.

The industry used to be close-knit then. Only people related to the industry would get work.

But SRK gave me hope. I told myself if he can do it, I can too.

Was it easy for you to leave your hometown behind and come to Mumbai for work without any filmi connections?

We didn't have much money at home. As a result, there were responsibilities on me.

My acting dream was on the backseat. I wasn't sure if I could actually go to Mumbai and pursue my dreams.

I fulfilled my responsibilities and created a safety net for myself. Then I came to Mumbai.

Your first film Baabarr came out in 2009 and it's interesting how you once credited Nawazuddin Siddiqui as your 'acting guru'. How did you two become friends?

Yes. Nawaz was also struggling at that time, so he would teach acting.

I didn't come from NSD (National School of Drama) or FTII (Film And Television Institute Of India). I didn't have an experience of theatre.

Somebody suggested Nawaz's name and I contacted him.

Interestingly, he came to Sri Ganganagar and stayed with me for a month. During that period, he taught me a lot about acting.

We shot the film in Lucknow and Nawaz was present on set the whole time.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sohum Shah/Instagram

How did you get into production?

It happened on its own.

Anurag Kashyap tried very hard to make Tumbbad. Guneet Monga also put in effort.

People were trying to make this film happen since 2005 but studios would reject the idea.

They would ask, who makes horror these days, why are there no item songs...

Nobody wanted to make Tumbbad.

When the script came to me, I thought it was such an Indian story. I immediately decided to make it.

Director Hansal Mehta, with whom you worked in Simran, recently said that the Hindi film industry needs a reset. As actor and producer, what about Bollywood needs to change?

Bollywood should stop the process of star-making. We need real talent.

We are living in times where audiences are not interested in watching stars. They want to see good content.

As a producer, it is our responsibility to invest in good actors and stories that people can relate to.

VIDEO: Why Sohum Shah feels validated after the re-release of Tumbbad.

Nowadays, we are seeing content that is based on numbers, statistics, a star's market value and things like that. How difficult is to make films that are experimental?

Very difficult. So many people told me to directly release Crazxy on OTT.

I refused.

From the business point of view, it is tough to make these decisions.

But I thrive on this. I have so much fun taking such challenges.

WATCH: Sohum Shah spills the beans about Tumbbad 2.

Does your personal philosophy 'Jaha chah waha raah' reflect in your business decisions?

Yes. I was someone who would travel 50-60 km just to see a film shoot.

Today, it is because of my will power that I managed to have my own production house in Mumbai.

I am making the films that I want to make.

This is not less than a miracle.

IMAGE: Sohum Shah, Huma Qureshi, Pramod Pathak and Kani Kusruti in Maharani. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sohum Shah/Instagram

How do people from your hometown look at your success?

They find it very nice.

I will tell you something funny.

They have seen me in Ship of Theseus and Tumbbad.

But the most fun they had was when they saw me in Maharani. It was easy for them to connect with that character.

Their favourite work of mine is still Maharani.

IMAGE: Sohum with his mother Vandan Shah. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sohum Shah/Instagram

Is it true your mother cried when you told the family about your acting dream?

Yeah. My business was set in my hometown. I started from zero, when we did not have any money at home.

I left home to explore something new. But my mother thought I was going on vanvaas.

At what point were they convinced that you took a right decision?

They are still not convinced.

They are the mainstream audience and think I am wasting my time. (Smiles)

Until I make a Rs 100 crore film, they won't be convinced.