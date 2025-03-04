HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Guess Who Is On A Beach Vacation?

March 04, 2025 13:04 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhikka Madan/Instagram

Guess who this actress is on a beach holiday?

Clue: She was last seen in a film with Akshay Kumar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhikka Madan/Instagram

That's Sarfira actress Radhikka Madan, who is on holiday with her friends Aditi Khorana and Manvi.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhikka Madan/Instagram

Sharing the pictures Radhikka writes, '17 years and counting @aditikhorana @manvi10 #Atti'sBachelorette.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhikka Madan/Instagram

Radhikka gives us glimpse into Aditi's bachelorette on a beach.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhikka Madan/Instagram

Like Radhikka's green bikini?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhikka Madan/Instagram

The three friends relax on the beach.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhikka Madan/Instagram

Aditi and Manvi take a boat ride.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhikka Madan/Instagram

Bride to be, Aditi.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

