Diplomacy, Royalty, Humanity On OTT

There's room for all kinds on OTT this week, as Sukanya Verma tells us.
The Diplomat
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Based on the Indian high commission's efforts to bring Indian citizen Uzma Ahmed out of Pakistan where she's held captive in an abusive marriage and against her wishes, The Diplomat showcases John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb in fine form.
Gram Chikitsalay
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
Amol Parashar's idealistic doctor's experiences of rural North India's wobbly health care system makes him realise he needs to be the change he wants to see.
The Royals
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
An arrogant prince on the verge of Maharaja-hood coping with a family full of secrets meets a self-made businesswoman trying to bring her vision come to life in the face of unending challenges in Ishaan Khatter-Bhumi Pednekar's royal rom-com.
Yuva Crime Files
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: Hindi
An anthology series based on true crime cases, Yuva Crime Files investigates the nature of wrongdoing over the course of six episodes.
Nonnas
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
What better way to honour one's mum than open an Italian restaurant serving food cooked by actual nonnas (grandmother in Italian) for authenticity? Vince Vaughn finds out -- to amusing and inspiring results -- in Stephen Chbosky's feel-good comedy.
Pyaar Paisa Profit
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
All that glitters is not gold underscore a bunch of young professionals living the good life, keeping up appearances but struggling on the inside in a ruthless race to stay ahead as part of Pyaar Paisa Profit's explorations.
Good Bad Ugly
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
A gangster's dream to live the quiet life is shattered, after his son is falsely implicated, compelling him to get back to his violent ways in Ajith Kumar's action-packed masala.
Robinhood
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)
A thief with a golden heart stealing from the rich to provide for the poor in yet another modern day potboiler iteration is Nithiin's Robinhood for you.
Jack
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)
A spy thriller woven around a wannabe agent's endeavours to take down a threat by teaming up with a seasoned R&AW officer.
Conclave
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Winner of the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar, Edward Berger's cinematic reworking of the Richard Harris novel examines the politics behind electing the next Pope opening a Pandora's box of secrets and scandals.
The Match
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
A sports biopic set around the rivalry between South Korea's Go legends as they go from mentor-protege to fierce competitors.
Ouseppinte Osiyathu
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)
Forced to confront a tragedy, a family struggles to hold it all together in Ouseppinte Osiyathu's exploration of trauma and turmoil.
Bohurupi
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Bengali (with subtitles)
Unfairly convicted for a crime he did not commit, a jute mill worker learns the tricks to rob banks in jail ensuring a particularly disgruntled cop is hot on his trail.