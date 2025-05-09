Diplomacy, Royalty, Humanity On OTT

There's room for all kinds on OTT this week, as Sukanya Verma tells us.

The Diplomat

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Based on the Indian high commission's efforts to bring Indian citizen Uzma Ahmed out of Pakistan where she's held captive in an abusive marriage and against her wishes, The Diplomat showcases John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb in fine form.

Gram Chikitsalay

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Amol Parashar's idealistic doctor's experiences of rural North India's wobbly health care system makes him realise he needs to be the change he wants to see.

The Royals

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

An arrogant prince on the verge of Maharaja-hood coping with a family full of secrets meets a self-made businesswoman trying to bring her vision come to life in the face of unending challenges in Ishaan Khatter-Bhumi Pednekar's royal rom-com.

Yuva Crime Files

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

An anthology series based on true crime cases, Yuva Crime Files investigates the nature of wrongdoing over the course of six episodes.

Nonnas

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

What better way to honour one's mum than open an Italian restaurant serving food cooked by actual nonnas (grandmother in Italian) for authenticity? Vince Vaughn finds out -- to amusing and inspiring results -- in Stephen Chbosky's feel-good comedy.

Pyaar Paisa Profit

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

All that glitters is not gold underscore a bunch of young professionals living the good life, keeping up appearances but struggling on the inside in a ruthless race to stay ahead as part of Pyaar Paisa Profit's explorations.

Good Bad Ugly

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A gangster's dream to live the quiet life is shattered, after his son is falsely implicated, compelling him to get back to his violent ways in Ajith Kumar's action-packed masala.

Robinhood

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A thief with a golden heart stealing from the rich to provide for the poor in yet another modern day potboiler iteration is Nithiin's Robinhood for you.

Jack

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A spy thriller woven around a wannabe agent's endeavours to take down a threat by teaming up with a seasoned R&AW officer.

Conclave

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Winner of the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar, Edward Berger's cinematic reworking of the Richard Harris novel examines the politics behind electing the next Pope opening a Pandora's box of secrets and scandals.

The Match

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A sports biopic set around the rivalry between South Korea's Go legends as they go from mentor-protege to fierce competitors.

Ouseppinte Osiyathu

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Forced to confront a tragedy, a family struggles to hold it all together in Ouseppinte Osiyathu's exploration of trauma and turmoil.

Bohurupi

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Bengali (with subtitles)

Unfairly convicted for a crime he did not commit, a jute mill worker learns the tricks to rob banks in jail ensuring a particularly disgruntled cop is hot on his trail.