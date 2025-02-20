Bollywood's Young And *Super* Glamorous

Bollywood's young generation is going totally glam on social media.
Namrata Thakker lists some of these gorgeous ladies and takes a look at their inspirational glamour.
The Mehta Boys Actor Shreya Chaudhry looks wow in leather and knows it only too well.
Tanya Maniktala channels her inner boss lady.
Ishq Vishk Rebound Actor Pashmina Roshan plays with white while getting ready for her second film with Tiger Shroff.
Jasmine Bhasin goes traditional as she promotes her Punjabi film Badnaam.
Sreeleela's face card can give seasoned actresses a run for their money.
Khel Khel Mein Actor Pragya Jaiswal looks stunning in her 'Glam O'Clock' wearing a Beige indo-western set featuring hand-embroidered sequins, tassel embellishments, and a matching bustier.
Anushka Ranjan channels her inner desi girl in a gold tissue sari teamed with a sexy black blouse.
Like Urvashi Rautela's red hot avatar?
Aashram Actor Tridha Choudhury brings sexy right back.
Television actress Heli Daruwala knows how to look glamorous while keeping it causal in a pair of denim shorts and a blue satin shirt.
'No risk, no story,' that is Anushka Sen's fashion mantra.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com