Bollywood's Young And *Super* Glamorous

Bollywood's Young And *Super* Glamorous

By NAMRATA THAKKER
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 20, 2025 09:29 IST

Bollywood's young generation is going totally glam on social media.

Namrata Thakker lists some of these gorgeous ladies and takes a look at their inspirational glamour.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Chaudhary/Instagram

The Mehta Boys Actor Shreya Chaudhry looks wow in leather and knows it only too well.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanya Maniktala/Instagram

Tanya Maniktala channels her inner boss lady.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pashmina Roshan/Instagram

Ishq Vishk Rebound Actor Pashmina Roshan plays with white while getting ready for her second film with Tiger Shroff.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmine Bhasin/Instagram

Jasmine Bhasin goes traditional as she promotes her Punjabi film Badnaam.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

Sreeleela's face card can give seasoned actresses a run for their money.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pragya Jaiswal/Instagram

Khel Khel Mein Actor Pragya Jaiswal looks stunning in her 'Glam O'Clock' wearing a Beige indo-western set featuring hand-embroidered sequins, tassel embellishments, and a matching bustier.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Ranjan/Instagram

Anushka Ranjan channels her inner desi girl in a gold tissue sari teamed with a sexy black blouse.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Like Urvashi Rautela's red hot avatar?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tridha Choudhury/Instagram

Aashram Actor Tridha Choudhury brings sexy right back.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Heli Daruwala/Instagram

Television actress Heli Daruwala knows how to look glamorous while keeping it causal in a pair of denim shorts and a blue satin shirt.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sen/Instagram

'No risk, no story,' that is Anushka Sen's fashion mantra.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
