Ananya's FAB February Fashion

February saw a lot of divas draped in gorgeous fashion but there were some who mixed glamour and drama in just the right amounts.

Namrata Thakker looks at the best of the lot!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Itrh/Instagram

Ananya Panday slays the sari with a bold twist courtesy her corset-style, mirror-work gold blouse with a plunging neckline.

Photograph: Kind courtesy RI Ritu Kumar/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan exudes royalty in a red silk chinon sari featuring delicate aari gold embroidery and lace accents as she attends her cousin Aadar Jain's wedding.

She rounds off her look with a statement emerald and diamond multi-tiered neck piece.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Soni/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is back to making statement appearances and we love her in this Gaurav Gupta ensemble, featuring a drip metal breastplate over a cosmic tulle dress with satin sculpting details.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor's panelled leather jacket and matching short panelled skirt is for all those fashion enthusiasts who love wearing classics with a touch of contemporary.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Fatima Sana Shaikh is an absolute vision in this ivory silk Raw Mango sari teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse.

It's classy, it's dreamy, and it's chic all at once.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha amps up her fashion game in this purple leather cut-out dress with a thigh-high slit and sexy neckline.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Whether in a couture dress, sari or smart casuals, Mouni Roy just knows how to turn heads effortlessly.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna's sartorial choices have rarely disappointed and this one is no exception. Her sleeveless long leather jacket is steal-worthy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rasha Thadani/Instagram

Rasha Thadani makes a strong case for minimalistic fashion in her shimmery gold sari paired with a stack of black bangles.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra dishes out ethnic goals in six yards of elegance while promoting her film Mrs.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com