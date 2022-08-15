'83, Uri, Raazi... : Your I-Day OTT Menu

It's time to awaken the patriot in you!

As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, Namrata Thakker lists patriotic movies that you can binge watch and feel proud about the Motherland.

'83

Where to watch? Netflix

High on patriotism, Kabir Khan's sports drama is about India's historic win at the 1983 cricket World Cup.

Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev and packs a solid punch with his acting chops.

At its core, '83 is the story about the underdogs who become World Champions.

More than a movie, '83is an emotion. It is an experience, and a highly satisfying one at that.

RRR

Where to watch? Netflix/ZEE5

S S Rajamouli's epic action drama RRR is a fictional story about two revolutionaries who fought the British Raj in the 1920s.

Starring Ram Charan and NTR Jr, the March release broke many box office records across India.

RRR is the third highest grossing Indian film ever.

Shershaah

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Sidharth Malhotra, as Kargul hero Captain Vikram Batra, has given his career best performance in Shershaah.

'Shershaah' Vikram Batra was martyred in the 1999 Kargil War and was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military honour.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Where to watch? Netflix

Gunjan Saxena was one of India's first female combat pilots and saw action in the Kargil War.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Where to watch? ZEE5

Aditya Dhar's debut directorial is about India's surgical strike against terrorists based in Pakistan on the night of September 28-29, 2016.

Sleekly executed with a gripping narrative, this military drama has fine performances and fabulous action.

Raazi

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

As the undercover R&AW agent Sehmat Khan, Alia Bhatt is an absolute delight is in this Meghna Gulzar directorial.

The movie is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka's novel, Calling Sehmat.

Kesari

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

This Akshay Kumar starrer is based on the Battle of Saragarhi in which 21 Sikh soldiers took on 10,000 Afghan tribesman in 1897.

Led by Havildar Ishar Singh, the Sikh soldiers bravely fought the tribesman and refused to surrender till the end.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero

Where to watch? Disney+ Hotstar

This historical drama follows the life of Maratha warrior Tanhaji Malasure and highlights the Battle of Kondhana in 1670.

Tanhaji fought Udaybhan Rathore to recapture the fort of Sinhagad for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Ajay Devgn won the National Award for Best Actor for portraying Tanaji. The film also won a National Award for the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.