HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » 11 Ways To Chill This SUMMER

11 Ways To Chill This SUMMER

By NAMRATA THAKKER
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 06, 2025 09:09 IST

x

If you're looking for cool ways to chill this summer, Namrata Thakker gives you some filmi cues.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor shows you how to relax with a glass of nimbu soda with loads of ice.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Indulge in everyone's favourite summer fruit: Mangoes.

You can have it like Kriti Sanon does or try any of these sensational recipes.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas takes a dip in the pool because summer weekends are about self-care.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjeeda Shaikh/Instagram

If you're enjoying your summer vacation, a little screen time with your favourite video game is a fun way to spend a hot afternoon. Sanjeeda Shaikh shows us just how.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna believes that spending time with nature is the best way to rejuvenate.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Summer holidays are the best time to cuddle your fur buddies, and Janhvi Kapoor doesn't miss a beat.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Stay calm and meditate. That is Shilpa Shetty Kundra's mantra for the season.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Have ice cream for lunch, like Varun Dhawan!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

'In every whisper a story, in every silence, a scream,' posts Mouni Roy, who swears that reading a book is always good for the mind and soul.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Enjoy a beach day, and get your quota of Vitamin Sea. That's Vijay Deverakonda's way of spending summer.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

And if you're on vacation, indulge your tummy! Rashmika Mandanna makes the most of cheat day.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Bollywood Goes On A Summer Holiday!
Bollywood Goes On A Summer Holiday!
A Great Way To Jazz Up Your Summer Look
A Great Way To Jazz Up Your Summer Look
Wear The Colours Of Summer Like Bollywood
Wear The Colours Of Summer Like Bollywood
Lessons from Bollywood: What to eat this summer
Lessons from Bollywood: What to eat this summer
How Celebs Are Chilling THIS Summer
How Celebs Are Chilling THIS Summer

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Who's Winning India's Smartphone Race?

webstory image 2

17 Timeless India-Crafted Toys

webstory image 3

A Master Class In Goan Food: 8 Special Recipes

VIDEOS

SRK, Kiara, Isha Ambani dazzle at Met Gala1:34

SRK, Kiara, Isha Ambani dazzle at Met Gala

Priyanka Gandhi visits new passport seva kendra in Kalpetta, Kerala0:51

Priyanka Gandhi visits new passport seva kendra in...

'India-Pak escalation of tensions could have 'severe repercussion''3:10

'India-Pak escalation of tensions could have 'severe...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD