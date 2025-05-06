11 Ways To Chill This SUMMER

If you're looking for cool ways to chill this summer, Namrata Thakker gives you some filmi cues.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor shows you how to relax with a glass of nimbu soda with loads of ice.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Sanon/Instagram

Indulge in everyone's favourite summer fruit: Mangoes.

You can have it like Kriti Sanon does or try any of these sensational recipes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas takes a dip in the pool because summer weekends are about self-care.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjeeda Shaikh/Instagram

If you're enjoying your summer vacation, a little screen time with your favourite video game is a fun way to spend a hot afternoon. Sanjeeda Shaikh shows us just how.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Raashii Khanna believes that spending time with nature is the best way to rejuvenate.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Summer holidays are the best time to cuddle your fur buddies, and Janhvi Kapoor doesn't miss a beat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Stay calm and meditate. That is Shilpa Shetty Kundra's mantra for the season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Have ice cream for lunch, like Varun Dhawan!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

'In every whisper a story, in every silence, a scream,' posts Mouni Roy, who swears that reading a book is always good for the mind and soul.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Enjoy a beach day, and get your quota of Vitamin Sea. That's Vijay Deverakonda's way of spending summer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

And if you're on vacation, indulge your tummy! Rashmika Mandanna makes the most of cheat day.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff