11 Ways To Chill This SUMMER

If you're looking for cool ways to chill this summer, Namrata Thakker gives you some filmi cues.
Shraddha Kapoor shows you how to relax with a glass of nimbu soda with loads of ice.
Indulge in everyone's favourite summer fruit: Mangoes.
You can have it like Kriti Sanon does or try any of these sensational recipes.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas takes a dip in the pool because summer weekends are about self-care.
If you're enjoying your summer vacation, a little screen time with your favourite video game is a fun way to spend a hot afternoon. Sanjeeda Shaikh shows us just how.
Raashii Khanna believes that spending time with nature is the best way to rejuvenate.
Summer holidays are the best time to cuddle your fur buddies, and Janhvi Kapoor doesn't miss a beat.
Stay calm and meditate. That is Shilpa Shetty Kundra's mantra for the season.
Have ice cream for lunch, like Varun Dhawan!
'In every whisper a story, in every silence, a scream,' posts Mouni Roy, who swears that reading a book is always good for the mind and soul.
Enjoy a beach day, and get your quota of Vitamin Sea. That's Vijay Deverakonda's way of spending summer.
And if you're on vacation, indulge your tummy! Rashmika Mandanna makes the most of cheat day.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff