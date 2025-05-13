10 Ways India-Pak Tensions Affected Bollywood

Bollywood has come out in full support and shown solidarity to the Indian defence forces by postponing film releases and several events post the deadly Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's new DDLJ statue was to be unveiled in London to commemorate their film's 30th anniversary. Due to the tense situation between India and Pakistan, the statue will be unveiled later this year.

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's romance drama Bhool Chuk Maaf was scheduled to release in theatres on May 9 but the film will now have an OTT premiere.

Aamir Khan put off the trailer launch of his much-awaited film Sitaare Zameen Par after the Pahalgam attack.

The team of the upcoming horror-comedy film, Kapkapiii, was set to launch its new song Titli in Dubai. The event has now been postponed.

A grand audio launch was planned for Kamal Haasan's Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, on May 16. It has now been postponed.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan's Bollywood Big One Tour in the UK has been postponed as well. The tour was to take place in Manchester and London on May 4 and 5 respectively. Salman will now lock new dates for the tour.

The release of Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan's film Abir Gulaal has been postponed indefinitely. The movie's promotional material has also been removed from all digital platforms.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Ghoshal/Instagram

Shreya Ghoshal took to Instagram to announce that she's postponing her homecoming concert in Mumbai which was scheduled for May 10.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arijit Singh/Instagram

Arijit Singh was to perform live at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, in Abu Dhabi on May 9 but the concert has been pushed ahead.

The singer also cancelled his Chennai concert following the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy The Ladies' Wing of the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry/Instagram

Usha Uthup's Mumbai concert on May 10 was called off.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff