10 Cool Summer Hairstyles

With the mercury levels rising, you definitely need a cool hairstyle to make you look fresh.
From cute bangs to bobs, Namrata Thakker gives you the perfect looks for summer!
Wamiqa Gabbi makes a strong case for the Mickey Mouse bun.
Shraddha Kapoor clicks a mirror selfie after getting herself a chic haircut with cute bangs.
Hansika Motwani rocks her blunt bangs like a diva.
Like Avneet Kaur’s hair makeover?
If you’re looking for one, then take a cue from her and go for face framing layers.
Ananya Panday slays those space buns and shows us it’s easy to have fun even when it’s hot outside.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes nerdy look cool with her neatly tied bun teamed with glasses.
Kriti Kharbanda looks adorable in short hairdo. If you’re planning to chop off your long tresses and go short this season, do it the right way!
If there’s one hairstyle that works wonders in every season, it’s beachy waves and Jyotika gets it on point.
Vaani Kapoor’s braided ponytail is perfect for the gym or even a brunch date.
Esha Gupta rocks the classic bob-cut. It’s classy, it’s sleek and such a stylish summer hairdo.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com