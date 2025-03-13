HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
10 Cool Summer Hairstyles

By NAMRATA THAKKER
March 13, 2025 09:59 IST

With the mercury levels rising, you definitely need a cool hairstyle to make you look fresh.

From cute bangs to bobs, Namrata Thakker gives you the perfect looks for summer!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

Wamiqa Gabbi makes a strong case for the Mickey Mouse bun.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Shraddha Kapoor clicks a mirror selfie after getting herself a chic haircut with cute bangs.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

Hansika Motwani rocks her blunt bangs like a diva.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Like Avneet Kaur’s hair makeover?

If you’re looking for one, then take a cue from her and go for face framing layers.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday slays those space buns and shows us it’s easy to have fun even when it’s hot outside.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes nerdy look cool with her neatly tied bun teamed with glasses.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda looks adorable in short hairdo. If you’re planning to chop off your long tresses and go short this season, do it the right way!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jyotika/Instagram

If there’s one hairstyle that works wonders in every season, it’s beachy waves and Jyotika gets it on point.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor’s braided ponytail is perfect for the gym or even a brunch date.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta rocks the classic bob-cut. It’s classy, it’s sleek and such a stylish summer hairdo.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
