The Legend of M T Vasudevan Nair Lives On

No author in the Malayalam literary canon has influenced and profoundly changed the way normal people interact with each other than the ever-relevant, eclectic yet elusive body of work left behind by M T Vasudevan Nair, who would turned 92 today, July 15, notes Arjun Menon.

IMAGE: The legendary writer M T Vasudevan Nair. Illustrator: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

M T Vasudevan Nair was 'a complete unknown'.

The title of the Bob Dylan biopic easily fits the literary giant of Malayalam's cultural history.

There is a shape-shifting unknowability to MT's works, who can be what you want him to be at any point in time, based on where you stand.

Born and brought up in Kudallur, a village hamlet in Palakkad, in a family of four, MT had a fairly mundane upbringing. It took him some time to figure out his literary ambitions. His journey began with his stint as a sub-editor with the Mathrubhumi Weekly newspaper in the late 1950s.

IMAGE: Indrajith Sukumaran, Bhavana and Vineeth in Ezhamathe Varavu.

Unlike many artists of his time, MT arrived in the scene fully formed, and established a good body of work as a fiction writer before he made his way into films.

The stalwart is known for his contribution to Indian literature through seminal works like Asuravithu, Kaalam, Randamoozham, Manju and many other novels, essays, and short stories.

His journey in films began on a sour note with the yet unreleased feature Evideyo Oru Shathru, starring Sukumaran and Venu Nagavalli, directed by Hariharan, that got buried after some production issues.

This creative partnership with Hariharan would be a major touchstone in MT's filmmaking life.

Coincidentally, M T reworked the script Ezhamathe Varavu, which was also directed by Hariharan, and released in 2013.

IMAGE: Sarada in Murappennu.

MT was coerced into the world of screenwriting by another icon of Kerala's cultural history Shobana Parameswaran Nair, who produced Murappennu (1965) and convinced MT to adapt his own short story Snehathinte Mukhangal for the big screen.

The film, directed by A Vincent, was a seemingly simple melodrama that dealt with a complex chain of romances and a feuding family at its centre. It exposed facets of the joint family structure prevalent in Kerala then.

He also went to gift Prem Nazeer, one of Malayalam cinema's evergreen matinee idols, with one of the most complicated and nuanced of his filmic performances with the classic Iruttinte Athmavu.

It saw the actor playing a mentally challenged youngster, who is chained into a life of seclusion and social denial for his condition, with only his uncle's daughter showing him humanity.

Directed by P Bhaskaran, the film gave MT a big break, and the industry took note of the already famous novelist.

IMAGE: Sarada and Prem Nazir in Iruttinte Athmavu.

In 1968, MT adapted his best-selling novel Asuravithu for the film of the same name.

The film was the end of a loose-thematically aligned trilogy of Sirkian melodramas penned by MT, following Murappenu and Iruttinte Athmavu that pushed the envelope for its take on the socially inclusive, religious harmony messaging in an era when the Hindu-Muslim communal divide was at its height.

The defiance and ambition of the writing were evident as MT carefully adapted his works of fiction with political underpinnings, without letting go of the populist notions of mainstream films.

IMAGE: Usha Nandini and Madhu in Olavum Theeravum.

In 1970, MT adapted Olavum Theeravum from his short story of the same name.

Helmed by art-house icon P N Menon and starring Madhu and Usha Nandhini, it steered MT's rooted grammar into the world of Menon's transcendent imagery, with the story of a fisherman who falls in love with the village concubine's daughter.

It rendered with the much-needed empathy, unusual for the times.

The film was lauded for its inclusive worldview and intuitive understanding of complex human interaction and rural life in Kerala. The film in a way cemented his credentials as a bankable screenwriter.

IMAGE: P J Anthony and Sumitra from Nirmalyam.

MT went on to make his directorial debut with the social drama Nirmalyam (1979), featuring theatre veteran P J Anthony and Sumithra in the lead roles.

Framed against the backdrop of a neglected temple and the lives of the people surrounding it, it was clear that MT was critiquing the class consciousness and fundamentalism, like he did in all his works.

The black-and-white imagery was made even more potent with controversies surrounding the film's subject matter. There was no holding back for MT, who wasted no time in making his intentions clear on where he stands about societal norms and age-old belief systems.

IMAGE: Mohanlal and Mammootty in Anubandam.

MT went on to pen many more memorable dramas like Kanyakumari (1974), Neelathamara (1979) and Oppol (1980), all of which examined the rural realities of Malayalee life with the intensity and detachment, emblematic of his objective and realistic writing.

In the 1980's, MT found himself at the centre of mainstream Malayalam cinema with arguably his most prolific period as a screenwriter, churning out hit after hit in quick succession.

He came up with complicated anti-hero archetypes for his collaboration with legendary filmmaker IV Sasi with films like Uyarangalil (1984) and Adiyozhukkukal (1984), and also continued his stream of melodramas with the more lowkey yet poignant small town tales Aalkkoottathil Thaniye (1984) and Anubandam (1985).

All these films stand tall among the best performances of Mammootty and Mohanlal.

IMAGE: Mohanlal in Amrutham Gamaya.

MT bloomed in his collaboration with director Hariharan, who moulded his sensitive empathy into a series of startling, emphatic masterpieces of middle-of-the-road classics.

These films bridged the ever-expanding gap between mainstream and art house cinema, with its nuanced examination of human frailties and societal expectations.

Panchagni (1986) and Amrutham Gamaya (1987) dealt with central figures haunted by their past that lead them on a quest for spiritual and personal redemption.

Panchagni still amazes you with its narrative conviction and poignant exploration of the life of a female revolutionary, without the limitations of the 'male gaze' in its telling.

MT and Hariharan found a way to ground the emotional journeys of women in their cinema.

In Panchagni, Geetha plays the fiercely independent, ideology-driven yet tender lead, who is detested for her fervour by family and foes alike.

Amrutham Gamaya tells the story of a doctor, who is reeling from the guilt of a murder he committed in his college days and tries to make up for the family of the deceased in his older days. The film is heavily inspired by Ingmar Bergman's Wild Strawberries in its episodic flashback structure and kaleidoscopic view of a man recounting his past.

Mohanlal delivered one of his highlight performances in this seething drama.

IMAGE: Mammootty and Maadhavi in Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha.

After penning the unparalleled historical fiction period piece Vaishali (1988) for Bharathan, one of the canon classics of Malayalam cinema, MT re-interpreted the folklore surrounding the ballad of Vadakkan Pattu from Kerala's history.

Like his efforts in Randamoozham, a novel that narrated the Mahabharata from the point of Bheema, MT experimented with perspective again in Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha (1989), which told the story of Kerala's ballads reframing the traditional villain Chandu as the hero.

The film featured a towering performance from Mammootty, and is one of the rare instances where alternate history worked its wonders in Malayalam cinema.

IMAGE: Jomol, Chanchal and Reshmi Soman in Ennu Swantham Janakikutty.

After upending expectations again with the intriguing whodunit Utharam (1989), MT penned yet another landmark film, Thazvaram (1990).

Mohanlal played a battered hero, patiently waiting to murder a former friend who betrayed his loyalties.

The film, directed with artistic flourishes by Bharathan, is now known more for its painterly images and Sergio Leone-inspired tonal high jinks, but the lines and the specific genre swings of MT's screenplay.

The unknowability chased MT around in this period, where he flung himself from one genre to another, juggling screenplay conventions, cinematic grammar and remodelling the existing modes of storytelling.

He joined Hariharan again for a series of female lead dramas that examined the changing societal and political conditions in Kerala, with Aranyakam (1988), Parinayam (1994) and Ennu Swantham Janakikutty (1998).

MT internalised the plight of young women who find themselves in extraordinary situations, left to fight for their agency. All these films showcased a tender, emotionally mature side of MT that was previously unknown to viewers.

IMAGE: Nirmala Sreenivasan and Oduvil Unnikrishnan in Oru Cheru Punchiri.

In between this run, his low-key second directorial Kadavu (1991) came out, which saw him adapting another legendary author S K Pottekkatt's short story Kadathuthoni.

The story revolved around a boy, who was brought up around a ferry.

In the mid 1990s he also wrote one of his everlasting works Sukrutham (1994), which was borne out of a personal experience he had faced during his journalism years.

In 2000, MT came out with his final directorial venture, Oru Cheru Punchiri.

It told a self-contained love story about a retired estate manager and his wife, going through their retirement days with the joys of elderly couples. This might be his most assured work as a filmmaker.

The deftness with which MT handled the matured romance and the day-to-day life of the senior couple stands out for its poetic authenticity.

The following years saw MT move away from the spotlight and concentrate on his literary pursuits.

IMAGE: M T Vasudevan Nair hands Rahul Gandhi a pen as a gift when the Congressman visited his home in Malappuram on MT's 90th birthday on July 26, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

His post-2000 output saw only two screenplays in the form of Theerthadanam (2002) and Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja (2009), the latter once again directed by Hariharan and starring Mammootty.

The writer showed that age was never an impediment to his creative output.

The latest cinematic offering from the MT literary estate was Manorathangal, the nine-part anthology film, based on nine of his stories that revived his work for a new generation.

MT played an important part in the formation of taste and general literary awareness in Kerala over decades. The Jnanpith Award-winning author defined the way authors look, speak and exist in Kerala for more than 50 years.