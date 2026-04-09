The Drama Asks A Brutal Question About Love

The Drama delves into the unsettling complexities of relationships, challenging viewers to confront uncomfortable truths about love, observes Rishika Shah.

IMAGE: Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in The Drama.

Key Points We believe we know the people we love. Completely. Fully. Until something like a story, a past, a moment, reminds us that there are versions of them we weren't there for.

Over the last seven years, I've realised something similar in my own life. That even when you think you know someone, there are always versions of them you're still meeting.

Maybe love isn't about certainty or even understanding everything. Maybe it's just seeing someone fully and choosing them anyway.

I walked into The Drama starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson expecting what the title said -- a relationship drama. I walked out feeling a little unsettled. Not in the loud, dramatic way. But in that quiet, lingering way where something sits with you long after the screen goes black and you can't quite explain why. Because what did I just watch?

It was dark. It was layered. At times, deeply disturbing.

Yet, somehow, it was also... calming.

Repulsive, and at the same time, strangely attractive.

At one point, Robert Pattinson's Charlie describes Emma's (Zendaya) laugh as something that's almost off-putting, but also incredibly endearing. I couldn't stop thinking about that line because that laugh is the film. You don't fully understand it. But you can't ignore it either.

The Worst Thing You've Ever Done

The Drama begins with something that feels small: Emma's deaf ear. But nothing here is accidental. The deaf ear isn't just physical; it feels like a metaphor. A part of her past she has muted. A version of herself she believes she has moved on from.

Until one conversation changes everything. A casual wine tasting. A game. 'What's the worst thing you've ever done?'

Just like that, the film shifts. Because while everyone else talks about the things they did, Emma talks about something she almost did.

At 15, she almost committed a mass shooting. She carried a rifle to school, and then she changed her mind. She didn't do it. But that 'almost' is enough.

I felt the discomfort instantly. That instinct to judge. To pull back. To question everything I thought I knew about her, even as a viewer. And that's exactly what Charlie goes through.

He doesn't just hear her confession. He starts seeing her differently. Like he doesn't know her anymore. Like the person he loves has a version he never met and maybe never can fully understand.

When The Drama Starts Feeling Uncomfortably Personal

I kept thinking, isn't that true for all of us? We believe we know the people we love. Completely. Fully. Until something like a story, a past, a moment, reminds us that there are versions of them we weren't there for.

Versions that might not fit into the image we've created. What do we do then? Because the film doesn't make it easy.

It doesn't position Emma as right or wrong. It doesn't tell us how to feel. Instead, it quietly flips the lens.

Charlie, in his own spiral, in his confusion and fear, almost crosses a line too. He almost betrays her. And then, he stops. Suddenly, the film is no longer just about her. It's about both of them. Two people standing at the edge of something they can't undo. Two people, both stepping back.

I found myself sitting there thinking, who am I to decide which 'almost' is worse? That's when the film really got to me. Because it stopped being about them, and started feeling uncomfortably personal.

True Love is Radical Acceptance

Charlie rewrites his wedding speech at one point. He deletes everything he thought love was supposed to sound like, and replaces it with something much harder to live by: True love is radical acceptance. Not the kind we romanticise. Not the easy, ideal version. But the kind that asks you to see everything, the good, the flawed, the uncomfortable, the almost, and still choose to stay.

That stayed with me.

Because over the last seven years, I've realised something similar in my own life. That even when you think you know someone, there are always versions of them you're still meeting. Versions shaped by their worst days, their lowest moments, their almost-decisions. It hasn't always been easy to accept every version. Every mistake. Every choice they almost made.

But somehow, we have. Not perfectly. Not effortlessly. But consciously.

Maybe that's why the film lingers the way it does. Because by the time it ends, not with the closure, but with a quiet restart, it leaves you with a question that feels impossible to answer: If you knew everything about someone, every thought, every dark impulse, every moment they almost became someone else, would you still choose them?

And harder still: If they knew everything about you, would they stay?

I'm not sure the film answers that. But I think it suggests something else.

Maybe love isn't about certainty or even understanding everything. Maybe it's just seeing someone fully and choosing them anyway.

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff