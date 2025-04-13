Samsung Rolls Out OneUI 7 Globally

Roll Out Gradually

The Android 15 update is expected to roll out gradually over the next couple of months, reaching all supported Samsung smartphones across the globe. It will be compatible with devices running both the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Exynos 2400 chipsets. Meanwhile, companies likes OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo, iQOO and others had already started pushing their Android 15-based software updates as early as December 2024.