Samsung Rolls Out OneUI 7 Globally

Samsung, the leading technology company from South Korea, has commenced the global release of its eagerly awaited OneUI 7 update, built on Android 15. The update is now being extended to older Galaxy smartphones across the world, including for users in India.
OneUI 7, widely regarded as one of the top Android skins available, is now officially rolling out to the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.
The update will soon extend to other models as well, including the Galaxy S23 series (S23, S23+, S23 Ultra, and S23 FE), along with the latest foldable devices, like Galaxy Z Fold6, Z Flip6, Z Fold5, Z Flip5.
OneUI 7 also enhances the creative tools, giving users greater control over image editing. With the new Drawing Assist feature under Sketch to Image, users can transform simple sketches into realistic visuals.
The update introduces a range of new generative AI features, along with enhancements to existing Galaxy AI capabilities. One of the key additions is AI Select, which allows users to easily create GIFs from videos.
The new OneUI 7 update also introduces Google's advanced Theft Detection feature. This system uses on-device AI and motion sensors to detect suspicious activity, like the sudden movement typically associated with phone snatching. If AI recognises a potential theft, it automatically triggers the screen lock to protect user data.
To install Android 15-based OneUI 7 update: Go to Settings and select Software Update. Tap on Check For Update and download the available update. Once the download is complete, your phone will prompt you to restart. After the reboot, the update will be installed automatically.
The Android 15 update is expected to roll out gradually over the next couple of months, reaching all supported Samsung smartphones across the globe. It will be compatible with devices running both the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Exynos 2400 chipsets. Meanwhile, companies likes OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo, iQOO and others had already started pushing their Android 15-based software updates as early as December 2024.
Vivo V50e: Underwater Pics & 6 Other Reasons To Buy It
Vivo Sub-Brand iQOO Z10 5G Comes With 7300mAh Battery!