HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Zoho's Vembu Sparks Fury Over Vaccine-Autism Claim

Zoho's Vembu Sparks Fury Over Vaccine-Autism Claim

By SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 28, 2025 18:28 IST

x

A social media spat erupted on X between TheLiverDoc (Hepatologist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips) and Zoho Corporation's Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu after the latter endorsed a claim linking childhood vaccinations to autism.

The claim was made by epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher who described vaccination as the 'dominant risk factor' for autism, a statement that quickly drew sharp criticism from many online users.

Dr Hulscher's post stated that his study was 'the most comprehensive analysis ever conducted on the causes of autism', concluding that vaccination was the leading cause. Dr Hulscher holds a master of public health degree with a specialisation in epidemiology from the University of Michigan School of Public Health

Vembu, tagging Dr Hulscher's post, commented, 'Parents should take this analysis seriously. I believe there is increasing evidence that we are giving way too many vaccines to very young children. This is spreading in India too and we are seeing a rapid increase in autism in India.'

Vaccination

Kindly note the image has only been posted for representational reasons. Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff Archives

Vembu's post drew immediate backlash, notably from TheLiverDoc, who is known for debunking health misinformation online.

In a detailed response, TheLiverDoc urged parents not to stop vaccinating their children and warned of the potential return of diseases such as polio and measles if immunisation rates dropped.

'Please do not stop vaccinating your children. You don't want polio to come back. You don't want measles to kill your child like it is doing in the US because boomer uncles in charge of US health departments have become anti-science,' TheLiverDoc wrote.

He went on to dismiss the credibility of the so-called study, claiming it was conducted by known anti-vaccination activists, funded by an anti-vaccine organisation and published on a website lacking peer reviews.

'The low IQ authors have selectively amplified weaker associations while dismissing robust epidemiological data from millions showing no vaccine-autism link,' TheLiverDoc added.

To support his argument, TheLiverDoc cited research (external link) demonstrating no link between vaccines and autism, including large-scale studies from Denmark involving over half a million children.

In his post, TheLiverDoc criticised Vembu personally, accusing him of spreading pseudoscience.

'These health illiterates have themselves taken these vaccines, given their children their vaccines and saw them enjoy longevity and now advise others to consider stopping vaccinations. How selfish and bigoted can this get?' TheLiverDoc asked.

Medical experts worldwide have repeatedly affirmed that vaccines are safe and that autism's causes are complex, involving genetic and environmental factors rather than immunisation.

The World Health Organisation has maintained in its September report (external link) that vaccines do not cause autism, with numerous peer-reviewed studies supporting this conclusion.

Earlier, TheLiverDoc took on actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu who promoted a supplement brand on Instagram, whose product she claimed has NMN (nicotinamide mononucleotide) that helps boost NAD (Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) levels.

He criticised her claims and called her a 'science illiterate movie celebrity'.

SYED FIRDAUS ASHRAF / Rediff.com
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Autism Day: 10 Ways to Support Individuals with Autism
Autism Day: 10 Ways to Support Individuals with Autism
How Krishna broke free of autism
How Krishna broke free of autism
Heroes We Must Be Proud Of!
Heroes We Must Be Proud Of!
Ending the scourge of measles
Ending the scourge of measles
The inspiring story of a polio victim's quest for mobility
The inspiring story of a polio victim's quest for mobility

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Clean People: 9 Countries With The Best Bathing Habits

webstory image 2

Galaxy Watch 8 Checks Your Internal Defenses

webstory image 3

8 Snake-Free Countries

VIDEOS

Devotees in Nepal celebrate Chhath Festival2:52

Devotees in Nepal celebrate Chhath Festival

Watch: Aircraft seeds clouds in Delhi to bring rain to clear toxic air1:15

Watch: Aircraft seeds clouds in Delhi to bring rain to...

Zareen Khan spotted with a mystery man in Bandra0:34

Zareen Khan spotted with a mystery man in Bandra

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO