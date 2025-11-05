Zodiac Signs Now Drive Luxury Home Buys

'Earlier, such beliefs were primarily observed among older buyers, but now we see younger buyers showing interest in aligning purchases with numerological or astrological significance.'

What was once seen as a generational practice has now found resonance among young homebuyers -- a significant share of high-end buyers consulting astrologers or numerologists when finalising their house purchase.

They are seeking specific floors, flat numbers, or possession dates aligned with auspicious planetary positions.

Developers say that even the most globally exposed buyers -- who may be entrepreneurs or even working professionals -- see the practice less as a superstition and more as symbolic alignment.

"Earlier, such beliefs were primarily observed among older buyers, but now we see younger buyers showing interest in aligning purchases with numerological or astrological significance," said Amit Jain, chairperson and managing director, Arkade Developers.

"It's less about superstition and more about personal choice."

Jash Panchamia, executive director at Jaypee Infratech, said that even buyers less guided by tradition tend to avoid "inauspicious" periods.

"The timing of a purchase can influence buyer confidence just as much as the property itself," he said.

According to Santhosh Kumar, vice-chairperson of Anarock Group, over 50 per cent of luxury homebuyers in Tier-1 cities consider astrology, numerology, or vastu when making property decisions.

"Developers now consciously accommodate these preferences -- skipping floors like 4 and 13, and marketing units with favourable numbers such as 1, 3, 8, 11, and 17," he said.

Possession timelines often shift based on muhurat calculations.

"Many buyers delay possession or registration to align with auspicious dates, which can even influence project-level scheduling," Kumar added.

Requests have come in for specific floors, orientations, or auspicious registration timings.

"These choices reflect how deeply cultural beliefs continue to shape decision-making in real estate," Panchamia added.

A Mumbai-based luxury developer said, "In the luxury segment, buyers are less influenced by festivals and more by numerology. They often choose homes or registration dates based on lucky numbers or the advice of their Guruji or Maharaj.

"Our sales are often driven by these beliefs -- buyers prefer to complete transactions on dates they consider auspicious."

Developers, too, are responding -- skipping "inauspicious" floors, adjusting registration and handover dates, and even timing project launches around astrologically favourable periods.

"In India, the act of buying a home has always been much more than a financial milestone -- it's an emotional journey, deeply intertwined with faith, family, and tradition," said Rakesh Setia, president -- sales & marketing -- Rustomjee Group.

"Even in the luxury segment, we continue to see how personal beliefs shape the way people design, select, and take possession of their homes."

Across Rustomjee's premium and luxury portfolio, families have chosen units that align with vaastu principles or request handovers during auspicious timings.

"One family preferred to receive their keys just after sunrise on a particular day deemed astrologically favourable," Setia said.

"Another insisted their main entrance face east to welcome positive energy."

"These moments remind us that in India, homebuying is never just about square footage -- it's about soul and symbolism."

Developers across markets share similar observations.

Jain said a significant portion of his luxury clients -- especially those from traditional business families -- rely on astrology or numerology when finalising purchases.

"We often receive requests for specific floors or unit numbers considered auspicious.

"It's not uncommon for clients to time their bookings or possession ceremonies around favourable planetary positions or numerological patterns," he added.

While such requests rarely delay construction or delivery, Jain admits they influence when deals are closed or homes occupied.

"Luxury is not only about physical comfort but emotional satisfaction -- and that includes aligning with a buyer's belief system."

"We're happy to adjust registration or possession dates or host handovers on auspicious days."

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff