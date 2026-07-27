Youth Protests: 'My Parents Don't Know I Went'

A 17 year old recounts attending the Mumbai student protests over the NEET paper leak, sharing her experience of solidarity, youth activism and why she believes collective action can bring change.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Rhea

I'm 17 and I didn't tell my parents I was going to the protests. Not because I willingly wanted to hide it from them but because I knew they wouldn't let me go.

We have very different political views at home and, after everything that happened in Delhi, I knew the answer would be no before I even asked. So I kept quiet and I went anyway.

I was terrified.

The beginning of every protest was always the scariest part. When there are only a handful of people, it feels like you're the easiest target. Every police vehicle that passes by makes you wonder if something is about to happen.

For those first few minutes, you're constantly looking over your shoulder.

Then something changes. People keep arriving. Ten become 50. Fifty become hundreds. Hundreds become thousands.

And, suddenly, the fear disappears.

I've never experienced a sense of community like that before.

You look around and realise you're standing with complete strangers who somehow feel familiar. People are checking if you've had water, asking if you're okay, making space for one another and linking arms so nobody gets separated.

As a 17-year-old girl, I thought I'd feel unsafe in such massive crowds. Instead, I felt safer there than I ever imagined I could among strangers.

I went for three protests and, every single time, the crowd was bigger than the last. It felt like more and more people were refusing to stay silent.

What struck me the most wasn't just the number of people; it was who they were. This wasn't just Gen Z. I saw children who couldn't have been older than five. I saw elderly people who looked well into their seventies. Students, parents, working professionals, senior citizens, people who had nothing in common except the belief that they had to show up.

It reminded me that this wasn't one generation fighting for itself. It was citizens showing up for one another.

There were moments that made me laugh too.

The handmade posters were hilarious. People came up with the funniest slogans, and before you knew it, thousands of us were chanting together. For a movement born out of frustration, there was so much warmth.

Some moments are etched in my memory forever.

I remember an elderly man crossing the road. He looked at us, smiled, gave us a thumbs-up and simply said, 'Keep it up.'

He didn't stop to join us. He didn't have to. That one gesture was enough.

Then there was the moment we marched past a school.

A school bus had stopped nearby. One of the protesters looked at the children inside and shouted, "Hum tumhare liye hi lad rahe hain (We are fighting for you)."

Almost instantly, the children started chanting back from inside the bus. I still get goosebumps thinking about it.

Watching what happened in Delhi frightened me. I knew the risks before I stepped out for Mumbai. But I also knew that if fear stopped everyone from showing up, nothing would ever change.

Looking back now, after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, I finally feel like our voices mattered.

For the first time in a long time, it felt like young people had created room for change. It reminded me that protests aren't just about raising slogans; they're about reminding each other that we're not alone.

I'll be turning 18 soon and I will be eligible to vote. After everything I've seen, I can't wait for the day I do. When I cast my vote for the very first time, I'll know exactly what I'm voting for, not just a party or a person, but the kind of country I want to live in.

I went there thinking I'd be one person in a crowd. I came back believing that sometimes, a crowd is exactly what changes history.

*Name changed to maintain privacy.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff