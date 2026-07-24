Youth Protests: 'In Delhi, I Ran For My Life. In Mumbai, I Found Hope'

What was it like to be at the 2026 Delhi and Mumbai protests?

Harsh Patel, 29, shares his first-hand experience of the Jantar Mantar march, the NEET paper leak protests, police action and why the movement gave him hope.

IMAGE: A protestor looks on next to graffiti of a cockroach holding a pen at the protest site at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, July 23, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

I had never been to a protest before. In fact, I almost didn't board my flight to Delhi.

The fear wasn't for myself. It was for my parents back home in Mumbai. Somewhere in the back of my mind was a question I couldn't shake off: 'What if something happens to me?'

But another thought kept winning: 'If young students are willing to risk everything for their future, the least I can do is stand beside them.'

So I boarded that flight. I had no idea I was about to witness one of the most defining days of my life.

Delhi: When Hope Turned Into Chaos

The moment I stepped into Jantar Mantar, the atmosphere felt... heavy.

Everywhere I looked, there were police personnel and Rapid Action Force officers in full riot gear. Helmets. Shields. Batons. It felt less like the site of a peaceful protest and more like a place preparing for battle.

I remember thinking, 'Why does a peaceful gathering need this much force?' Then I looked beyond the barricades.

There were students, young professionals, parents, older citizens, people from every walk of life standing shoulder to shoulder. Some held placards while others held each other's hands.

For the first time that day, my fear eased. I wasn't alone. We started marching peacefully towards Parliament.

From where I stood, it looked like an endless sea of people. The chants echoed through the streets. There was energy. There was hope. More than anything, there was belief that our voices mattered.

Then everything changed. Within moments, what had felt like a peaceful march dissolved into chaos.

People started running. At first, I didn't understand why. Then I heard the screams.

I saw protesters sprinting in every direction. I saw people falling. I saw panic spread faster than anything I've ever witnessed. Instinct took over.

I ran.

Not because I wanted to leave but because I wanted to make it home. I remember looking around and seeing complete confusion. Nobody knew where it was safe to go. All you could hear were people shouting directions to strangers they'd never met.

'Run!' 'This way'. 'Don't stop'.

At one point, I lost the friend I had travelled with. That terrified me more than anything.

I kept running with a group of strangers because, in that moment, strangers felt safer than being alone.

Sanctuary Amid The Chaos

Someone shouted that the Bangla Sahib Gurdwara had opened its doors. Hundreds of us ran there. Walking through those gates felt like breathing again.

Inside, volunteers were handing out water, tending to people who had been injured and comforting complete strangers.

Outside, there was chaos. Inside, there was humanity. I'll never forget that contrast.

Hours later, after I had finally gathered myself, I decided to return. A part of me felt guilty for leaving. If everyone else still had the courage to stand there, why shouldn't I?

This time, I held my friend's hand tightly. Neither of us wanted to lose the other again. We hadn't even made it very far when I felt a sharp pain explode across my shoulder.

I had been struck. The impact stunned me.

Almost immediately after, I twisted my ankle while trying to run. That was the moment I realised courage and survival are sometimes two different things.

We decided to leave, not because we wanted to but because we had to.

An auto driver saw us trying to find a way out. "Come," he said. "I'll get you out safely." Sometimes, humanity arrives in the smallest acts.

We barely spoke during the ride. Neither of us could process what we'd just lived through.

Mumbai: Where Solidarity Replaced Fear

Two days later, I attended the Mumbai protest. I expected fear but instead found something entirely different.

Even before we reached the venue, we were being warned about police deployment.

We got off at Matunga instead of Dadar (both in north central Mumbai) and walked the rest of the way.

On that walk, something beautiful happened. Small groups of strangers kept finding one another. "Let's walk together." No introductions. No questions. Just people looking out for each other.

By the time we reached the protest, it had already shifted locations.

Within minutes, thousands had gathered. The chants were loud. The energy was electric. But unlike Delhi, there wasn't panic in the air. There was determination.

The police detained several protesters, including one of my friends, but the atmosphere remained peaceful as people didn't push, they didn't shove. Girls had come alone, in pairs and in groups yet everyone looked out for one another.

IMAGE: Protestors at the protest site at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, July 23, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

It reminded me what peaceful protest actually looks like.

Later that evening, political leaders arrived to address the crowd. People listened, people cheered and people continued protesting peacefully.

As the protest dispersed, I watched police officers calmly guide people out instead of creating chaos. It struck me how different two cities could feel while citizens exercised the same democratic right.

The protest ended, but our night didn't.

One of our friends had been detained, so we headed straight to the police station. Thankfully, he was released after completing the required formalities.

Video: Kind courtesy Harsh Patel

The Two Cities I Won't Forget

When I finally reached home that night, I realised something had changed inside me. I had gone to Delhi thinking I was attending a protest.

I came back understanding that protests are about people, about strangers sharing water, about someone holding your hand so you don't get lost, about an auto driver who refuses to leave you behind and about thousands of people who show up not because they personally have something to gain but because they believe someone else's future matters too.

If you ask me which protest I remember more.

The answer is both.

I remember Delhi for the fear and I remember Mumbai for the hope.

And somewhere between those two cities, I stopped being someone who watched history unfold from behind a screen.

I became someone who stood in it.

Dear Reader, have you participated in the on-going youth protests? Would you like to share your experience with us?

Please write to us at getahead@rediff.co.in (subjectline: Youth protests). Please do share your name only if you feel comfortable; else, we can publish your experience anonymously. If you feel comfortable sharing the name of the city where you protested, you are most welcome to do so.

Stay safe.