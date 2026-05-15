'Your Wife May Not Be Interested In Sex Because...'

rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers, explains to a 64-year-old male why older women lose interest in sex.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

As people grow older, the desire for sex and intimacy changes between couples.

While men may continue to seek physical closeness, women may experience a decline in interest due to various reasons.

This difference may create conflicts among ageing couples.

Is old age a barrier to intimacy?

How does one handle changing needs in a relationship?

"Have a chat with her about it without an intense focus on sex but more with the intent of reconnecting with her in love," advises rediffGURU Anu Krishna, mind coach, relationship expert and co-founder of Unfear Changemakers.

You can post your relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE

Anonymous: I am 64 and my wife 60 years of age.

I want frequent sex twice a week and she is not even interested once a week.

I am getting disturbed and it affects my behaviour and day-to-day work.

Her reason is that we are old now. How to handle this?

For me, ageing years are just a number and the word 'old' is only a mental state.

As men and women age, they vary in terms of sexual interest. Your wife may not be interested as she does not feel the urge anymore.

It could be because of natural physiological changes in a woman and/or a belief system that she holds which tells her that as people become old, sex is taboo. Which means if you keep insisting, she will keep refusing.

Have a chat with her about it without an intense focus on sex but more with the intent of reconnecting with her in love.

I can't promise you that she will be ready but you can try. And if it comes to a place where she absolutely does not want sex, then you will have to respect it.

Old beliefs are hard to drop. Age is a number, but not everyone thinks of it this way.

Aim to reconnect with her first... All the best!

You can post your relationship-related questions for rediffGURU Anu Krishna HERE

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