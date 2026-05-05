You'll Never Be Able To Guess Met Gala 2026's Wildest Trend!

Somewhere between couture and chaos, the Met Gala 2026 decided subtlety was overrated.

This year, designers didn’t just dress bodies; they recreated them. Sculpted torsos, illusion corsetry and, yes, the faux nipple moment that kept showing up in wildly different, can’t-look-away interpretations.

It wasn’t shock for the sake of it. It was fashion leaning hard into the idea of the body as art, sometimes surreal, sometimes sculptural, and sometimes just straight-up audacious.

Kendall Jenner: Greek Goddess Takes A Risk!

Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Kendall wore a custom GapStudio look by Zac Posen inspired by the iconic Winged Victory of Samothrace (external link), a second century Greek sculpture housed at the Louvre.

Underneath the soft draping sat a sculpted bra with a faux nipple effect, making the look feel like a museum piece.

Kylie Jenner: Surrealism Dialled All The Way Up

Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

If there’s a house that thrives on the bizarre, it’s Schiaparelli, and Kylie fully committed.

Her deconstructed gown by Daniel Roseberry looked like it was slipping off her body, anchored by a hyper-detailed corset complete with 3D nipples and a belly button. Add 11,000 hours of embroidery, pearls, fish-scale textures, and the whole thing looked like artwork.

Kim Kardashian: Vintage Art, High-Gloss Attitude

Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Kim went sculptural in the most literal sense with a tangerine breastplate created with pop artist Allen Jones.

Originally cast in the 1960s and reworked to a high-shine finish (yes, at an auto body shop), the piece featured sharp, pointed nipple detailing that made it impossible to ignore.

Irina Shayk: Barely There, But Still Luxe

Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Irina skipped the illusion and went straight for impact in custom Alexander Wang.

Her look centred around diamond-encrusted nipple pasties, essentially turning jewellery into clothing. The rest of the ‘bra’ was constructed from repurposed watch straps in gold, silver and diamonds, with an actual watch face holding it all together.

Even her necklace was a watch.

Functional? Debatable.

Memorable? Absolutely.

Chase Infiniti: Painting A Body Onto Fabric

Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

In Thom Browne, Chase leaned into illusion with a trompe l’oeil gown inspired by the Venus de Milo.

From afar, it looked like a textured masterpiece. Up close, over 1.5 million sequins and silk fringes created a fully formed torso with nipples illustrated directly into the design. It was less ‘revealing’ and more ‘painted reality.’

Janelle Monae: Techno, But Make It Fashion

Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Trust Monae to take the theme somewhere completely different.

In a custom Christian Siriano 'solarpunk' creation, the look fused cables, moss and circuit boards into something futuristic and slightly dystopian.

And right at the centre? Industrial metal hardware placed as nipples!