Yes To Dessert, No To Guilt... Try Ranveer Brar's Tip

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Brar/Instagram

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar's talent is not limited to his impeccable culinary skills.

After showing his flair for acting in Modern Love Mumbai and The Buckingham Murders, Ranveer widens his repertoire to include modelling.

He marked his runway debut as the showstopper for Raymond's prestigious Chairman's Collection at the recent Bombay Times Fashion Week.

And just like his graceful kitchen moves, Ranveer walked the ramp with elegance and charisma proving once again that he is multi-talented. Or, as he calls it, multi-hyphenated.

"Multi-hyphenation is the future. Everybody should do everything. After all, we have one life," he tells Mayur Sanap/Rediff.

"It is not the time when we would say 'jack of all trades'... that's in the past. You want to experience a lot. We live in a time where expression is such a powerful tool and we should definitely express ourselves. The world is open for that."

IMAGE: Ranveer Brar with Gautam Singhania, managing director, Raymond Group. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Brar/Instagram

The chef who says he sees fashion as "medium of expression" admired the craftsmanship that went into making his showstopper outfit.

Ranveer, who represented the collection which aimed to showcase 'modern masculinity', reveals what these two words mean to him.

Videos: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Ranveer says he is planning to take his family out to celebrate his first ever ramp walk.

"Celebration is all about being together and I am so glad the family is here. I will take them out for dinner," he says.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Brar/Instagram

But the dinner plan comes with a twist.

Ranveer won't order dessert for himself.

Here's what he plans to do instead.

You would think cooking and fashion are like chalk and cheese but Ranveer, having experienced both, finds them similar.

He explains why.

His dreams, says Ranveer, have no limit; his only aim is to be fearless in his choices.

"There should no fear of failure. After all, what's the worst that could happen? I live by these words."