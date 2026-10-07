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YEH HAI INDIA: Prep For Navratri

By REDIFF GET AHEAD October 07, 2026 13:59 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Glimpses of artisans, performers and shoppers preparing for Navratri celebrations across India.

From idol-making workshops to Garba rehearsals and festive markets, preparations are gathering pace in several cities.

 

Artisan gives finishing touches to Goddess Durga idol in Prayagraj

IMAGE: An artisan in Prayagraj gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of Durga Puja. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Key Points

  • Artisans across several cities are putting finishing touches on idols ahead of Durga Puja and Navratri celebrations.
  • Garba groups are rehearsing traditional performances while markets stock festive clothing and accessories for celebrations.
  • Workers are preparing lamps and decorative items associated with the upcoming festive season across India.

Artisan works on Goddess Durga idol in Bhopal

IMAGE: An artisan paints the intricate details of a Goddess Durga idol at a workshop in Bhopal ahead of Durga Puja. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Artisan gives finishing touches to Durga idol in Bhopal

IMAGE: An artisan adds fine details to a Goddess Durga idol at a workshop in Bhopal as preparations for Durga Puja gather pace. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Artists Sculpt Durga Faces in Bhopal

Artist sculpts clay face of Goddess Durga in Bhopal

IMAGE: An artist sculpts clay model faces of Goddess Durga. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Artist sculpts clay demon face in Bhopal

IMAGE: An artist sculpts a clay model face of a demon. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Lamps Prepared For Navratri in Nagpur

Women prepare Akhand Jyoti lamps in Nagpur

IMAGE: Women workers prepare Akhand Jyoti lamps to honour Goddess Durga for the upcoming Navratri celebrations at Geeta Mandir in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Garba Preparations Gather Pace in Surat

Man prepares a Garba pot in Surat

IMAGE: A man prepares a Garba pot ahead of the Navratri festival in Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Festive Attire Fills Surat Markets

Shopkeeper sells Chaniya Cholis in Surat

IMAGE: A shopkeeper sells Chaniya Cholis for Navratri at the Sunday market near Amroli in Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Garba Rehearsal begin in Ahmedabad

Sahiyar Garba Group members in traditional attire

IMAGE: Members of the Sahiyar Garba Group pose in traditional attire during a rehearsal at Nikol in Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Garba performers rehearse in Ahmedabad

IMAGE: Sahiyar Garba Group members perform various Garba steps during the rehearsal at Nikol. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

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GarbaNavratriDurga PujaBhopalIndia

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