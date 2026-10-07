YEH HAI INDIA: Prep For Navratri

Glimpses of artisans, performers and shoppers preparing for Navratri celebrations across India.
From idol-making workshops to Garba rehearsals and festive markets, preparations are gathering pace in several cities.
IMAGE: An artisan in Prayagraj gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of Durga Puja. Photograph: ANI Photo
Key Points
- Artisans across several cities are putting finishing touches on idols ahead of Durga Puja and Navratri celebrations.
- Garba groups are rehearsing traditional performances while markets stock festive clothing and accessories for celebrations.
- Workers are preparing lamps and decorative items associated with the upcoming festive season across India.
IMAGE: An artisan paints the intricate details of a Goddess Durga idol at a workshop in Bhopal ahead of Durga Puja. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: An artisan adds fine details to a Goddess Durga idol at a workshop in Bhopal as preparations for Durga Puja gather pace. Photograph: ANI Photo
Artists Sculpt Durga Faces in Bhopal
IMAGE: An artist sculpts clay model faces of Goddess Durga. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: An artist sculpts a clay model face of a demon. Photograph: ANI Photo
Lamps Prepared For Navratri in Nagpur
IMAGE: Women workers prepare Akhand Jyoti lamps to honour Goddess Durga for the upcoming Navratri celebrations at Geeta Mandir in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo
Garba Preparations Gather Pace in Surat
IMAGE: A man prepares a Garba pot ahead of the Navratri festival in Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo
Festive Attire Fills Surat Markets
IMAGE: A shopkeeper sells Chaniya Cholis for Navratri at the Sunday market near Amroli in Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo
Garba Rehearsal begin in Ahmedabad
IMAGE: Members of the Sahiyar Garba Group pose in traditional attire during a rehearsal at Nikol in Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI Photo
IMAGE: Sahiyar Garba Group members perform various Garba steps during the rehearsal at Nikol. Photograph: ANI Photo
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff