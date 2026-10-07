YEH HAI INDIA: Prep For Navratri

Glimpses of artisans, performers and shoppers preparing for Navratri celebrations across India.

From idol-making workshops to Garba rehearsals and festive markets, preparations are gathering pace in several cities.

IMAGE: An artisan in Prayagraj gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga at a workshop ahead of Durga Puja. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Artisans across several cities are putting finishing touches on idols ahead of Durga Puja and Navratri celebrations.

Garba groups are rehearsing traditional performances while markets stock festive clothing and accessories for celebrations.

Workers are preparing lamps and decorative items associated with the upcoming festive season across India.

IMAGE: An artisan paints the intricate details of a Goddess Durga idol at a workshop in Bhopal ahead of Durga Puja. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: An artisan adds fine details to a Goddess Durga idol at a workshop in Bhopal as preparations for Durga Puja gather pace. Photograph: ANI Photo

Artists Sculpt Durga Faces in Bhopal

IMAGE: An artist sculpts clay model faces of Goddess Durga. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: An artist sculpts a clay model face of a demon. Photograph: ANI Photo

Lamps Prepared For Navratri in Nagpur

IMAGE: Women workers prepare Akhand Jyoti lamps to honour Goddess Durga for the upcoming Navratri celebrations at Geeta Mandir in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

Garba Preparations Gather Pace in Surat

IMAGE: A man prepares a Garba pot ahead of the Navratri festival in Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo

Festive Attire Fills Surat Markets

IMAGE: A shopkeeper sells Chaniya Cholis for Navratri at the Sunday market near Amroli in Surat. Photograph: ANI Photo

Garba Rehearsal begin in Ahmedabad

IMAGE: Members of the Sahiyar Garba Group pose in traditional attire during a rehearsal at Nikol in Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sahiyar Garba Group members perform various Garba steps during the rehearsal at Nikol. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff