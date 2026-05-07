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Xiaomi Unveils S Mini LED TV Series

By REDIFF GADGETS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 07, 2026 12:25 IST

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Xiaomi has broadened its range of smart televisions in India with the introduction of the new S Mini LED series.

This debut marks the brand's first venture into Mini LED technology, designed to enhance picture quality through superior contrast handling and increased brightness using advanced QD Mini LED innovation.

The 55-inch version is available at ₹51,999, while the 65-inch option is listed at ₹71,999. The larger 75-inch model comes in at ₹99,999. With banking discounts of up to ₹10,000, the effective cost drops to ₹48,999, ₹66,999 and ₹89,999 respectively.

Customers can also take advantage of additional savings through bank incentives, receive a one-year extended warranty and opt for interest-free installment plans spread across up to 12 months.

A TV notable for Quantum Dot colour, sturdy design, refresh rates of 120Hz DLG and top-end picture quality

Xiaomi S Mini LED TV

1. Screen Size And Colour

The 2026 Xiaomi S Mini LED TV range comes in a stylish black design, available in 55, 65, and 75-inch sizes, offering a premium and immersive viewing experience.

Xiaomi S Mini LED TV

2. Display

Its screen has sharp 3840 × 2160 Ultra HD detail, a wide 178° horizontal and 178° vertical viewing range, and smooth motion with a 60 Hz panel enhanced upto 120 Hz.

Xiaomi S Mini LED TV

3. Audio

Equipped with a powerful 34 W sound system, this model features four built-in drivers, including two tweeters and two full-range units. Enhanced with Dolby Audio and DTS:X alongside DTS Virtual:X support, it creates an immersive listening experience, further refined by Xiaomi's signature sound tuning.

Xiaomi S Mini LED TV

4. Performance

Driven by a quad-core A55 chipset with Mali-G52 graphics, the smart TV promises smooth performance, supported by 2 GB memory and 32 GB built-in storage.

Xiaomi S Mini LED TV

5. Software

The system runs on the newest version of PatchWall, bringing a refined smart experience with access to complimentary live television through PatchWall+. It includes a dedicated children's section with secure parental controls, an intuitive search feature that spans multiple platforms.

Xiaomi S Mini LED TV

6. Connectivity

By way of connectivity there is seamless wireless sharing through AirPlay 2, Google Cast and Miracast, along with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support.

It also includes thoughtful additions like an eye comfort setting, fast start-up functionality and a user-friendly remote with quick-access controls for everyday convenience.

REDIFF GADGETS

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