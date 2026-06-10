Xiaomi Launches Mini TVs!

The Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED series combines Full Array Local Dimming technology with a DLG 120 Hz gaming mode on select models for smoother gameplay and enhanced picture quality.

Built-in Alexa support enables hands-free voice control, while a quad-core processor, 32 GB of internal storage and dual-band Wi-Fi ensure seamless streaming, app access and smart home integration.

Xiaomi's 75-inch television will set you back by Rs 84,999

1. Price: From Rs 32,999

This series starts at Rs 32,999 for the 43-inch model, while the 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch variants are priced at Rs 44,999, Rs 64,999 and Rs 84,999, respectively.

As part of a limited period launch offer, these models will be available at special prices of Rs 29,999, Rs 39,999, Rs 59,999 and Rs 79,999.

The new television range will go on sale in India from June 11, through Amazon, Flipkart and Xiaomi's official online store.

2. Display: 4K Mini LED

This range comes equipped with 4K Ultra HD panels that offer amazing wide 178-degree viewing angles.

The series combines QD Mini LED technology with Full Array Local Dimming and advanced Mini LED backlighting to deliver deeper contrast, improved brightness control.

3. Specs: 7.1-23.1 Kg

These TVs measure 957 x 609 x 197 mm with its stand in place and weighs 7.1 kg. The 55-inch version comes in at 1,226 x 775 x 274 mm and 11.4 kg, while the 65-inch model measures 1,445 x 901 x 312 mm and weighs 17 kg.

At the top of the range, the 75-inch variant spans 1,668 x 1,027 x 347 mm and tips the scales at 23.1 kg.

4. Audio: Immersive!

Audio duties on the 43-inch Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED are handled by a 20 W dual-speaker system.

The larger 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch models step up to a four-driver arrangement featuring two full-range speakers and two dedicated high-frequency units. Across the range, support for Dolby Audio, DTS and DTS Virtual.

5. Smart TV Features: Parental Controls, Alexa Voice Support

Powered by Fire TV, the Xiaomi TV FX Mini LED series offers access to more than 12,000 applications and streaming services.

The platform includes personalised user profiles, parental controls, Apple AirPlay 2 compatibility and built-in Alexa voice support.

6. Processor: Quad-core Cortex-A55 Chipset

Powering this model series is a quad-core Cortex-A55 chipset teamed with a Mali-G52 2EE MC1 graphics processor.

The series also includes 2 GB of memory and 32 GB of built-in storage for apps, content and smart TV functions.

7. Extras: Eye Care Mode Comfort

The range also incorporates MEMC technology, Auto Low Latency Mode and Eye Care Mode to enhance viewing comfort and responsiveness.

Depending on the screen size, the televisions feature up to 104 local dimming zones for improved contrast and more precise brightness control.