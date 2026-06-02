Xiaomi 17T Pro Unveiled: Leica Cameras, 144Hz Display And 100W Charging

Xiaomi is turning up the heat in the premium smartphone segment with the new Xiaomi 17T Pro.

From a silky-smooth 144 Hz AMOLED display and Leica-powered cameras to blazing-fast HyperCharge technology and a hefty 7,000 mAh battery, the handset packs flagship features into a sleek, durable design.

Xiaomi 17T Pro offers a 7,000 mAh battery, quick charging and a soph display

All photographs: Kind courtesy Xiaomi

1. Xiaomi 17T Pro Price

It arrives with a starting price of EUR 899 (approximately Rs 1.02 lakh) for the 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage model.

Buyers seeking more onboard storage can opt for the 512 GB and 1 TB variants, priced at EUR 999 (around Rs 1.11 lakh) and EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs 1.22 lakh), respectively.

The smartphone is available in three pretty finishes: Deep Blue, Deep Violet and Black.

2. Display: 144 Hz Refresh Rate

This model features a more expansive 6.83-inch AMOLED screen, delivering ultra-smooth visuals with a refresh rate that scales up to 144 Hz.

3. Processor: 9500 Chipset

Powering the device is MediaTek's cutting-edge Dimensity 9500 chipset, built on an advanced 3nm manufacturing process.

The octa-core processor comprises a high-performance C1-Ultra core clocked at up to 4.21 GHz, three C1-Premium cores running at up to 3.5 GHz, and four efficiency-focused C1-Pro cores operating at up to 2.7GHz. Graphics duties are handled by the Mali G1-Ultra GPU.

4. Camera: Leica-Engineered Triple-Camera

Yup, there's a Leica-engineered triple-camera setup, including a 50 MP main sensor, a 50 MP periscope telephoto lens and a 12 MP ultra-wide shooter.

Selfies are handled by a sharp 32 MP in-display front camera.

5. Battery: 7,000 mAh Silicon-Carbon Battery

Keeping the Xiaomi 17T Pro running is an amazingy large 7,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery, supported by 100W wired HyperCharge and 50W wireless HyperCharge for rapid top-ups.

6. Cooling System: Xiaomi 3D IceLoop System

To keep temperatures in check during intensive gaming and multitasking, the Xiaomi 17T Pro is equipped with Xiaomi's advanced 3D IceLoop cooling system.

7. Design: Weighs 219 Gm

Measuring 162.2 mm in lengthl, 77.5 mm wide and 8.25 mm thick, the Xiaomi 17T Pro weighs 219 gm, giving it a substantial yet premium in-hand feel.

8. IP Rating: IP68

The gadget comes with an IP68 rating, offering reliable protection against dust ingress and water splashes for added peace of mind.