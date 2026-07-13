Xiaomi 17 Ultra Is Here: 200 MP Leica Camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Xiaomi 17 Ultra combines a large 6.9-inch HyperRGB OLED display, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a Leica-engineered camera system.

The handset is designed to deliver top-tier performance, excellent photography and AI-powered features in one premium package.

6.9-Inch OLED display, 6,000 mAh battery and Leica cameras is what Xiaomi 17 Ultra brings

All photographs: Kind courtesy Xiaomi

1. Display: 6.9-inch Screen

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra features a large 6.9-inch Xiaomi HyperRGB OLED display with a sharp 2608 × 1200 resolution.

Protected by Xiaomi Shield Glass 3.0, its adaptive 1 Hz to 120 Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling.

2. Design: 8.29 mm Thickness

The phone combines a premium design with a comfortable in-hand feel. Measuring 162.9 mm tall, 77.6 mm wide and 8.29 mm thick, it weighs 218.4 gm in the Black and White finish, while the Starlit Green variant is slightly heavier at 219 gm.

3. Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Powered by Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform, the model is paired with the Adreno™ GPU for fast, fluid performance.

It also features Qualcomm's AI engine, bringing smarter on-device AI capabilities.

4. Camera: 50 MP At The Front

It boasts a versatile Leica-powered camera system, led by a Leica Summilux optical lens for exceptional image quality.

The handset includes a 50 MP Leica 23 mm main camera, a powerful 200 MP Leica 75 100mm telephoto lens, a 50 MP Leica 14mm ultra-wide camera, and a 50 MP front camera with autofocus.

5. Cooling And Security: Advanced Protection

This device features the Xiaomi 3D Dual-Channel IceLoop cooling system.

For security, it offers an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock for quick, reliable access.

The phone also comes with an IP68 rating.

6. Battery: 90W Fast Charging

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra sports a large 6,000 mAh battery for long-lasting power throughout the day.

It supports 90W wired HyperCharge for rapid top-ups, along with 50W wireless HyperCharge for fast and convenient cable-free charging.

7. Price: Starts at Rs 139,999

This Xiaomi model is priced at Rs 139,999 for the 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant, placing it firmly in the premium flagship smartphone segment.

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