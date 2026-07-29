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Wow! Khushali Is Ready To...

By REDIFF STYLE Updated: July 29, 2026 11:57 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Khushali Kumar may have grown up in one of Bollywood's most influential families but she's carving out her own unique identity.

Fresh off Sapne Vs Everyone Season 2 and now winning hearts in Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi, she's proving she's just as confident off-screen as she is on it.

Her wardrobe is a playful mix of Y2K nostalgia, glamorous desi moments and party-ready silhouettes that never play by the rules.

Khushali Kumar

IMAGE: A graphic crop top, denim shorts and that unapologetically loud pink belt buckle? Khushali makes early-2000s fashion look cooler than ever. All photographs: Kind courtesy Khushali Kumar/Instagram

 

Khushali Kumar

IMAGE: Her cropped white shirt layered over a Loewe sports bra, distressed denims and a pop of pink at the waist is proof that basics don't have to be boring.

 

 Khushali Kumar

IMAGE: Khushali’s candy-pink dress deserves its own rom-com montage. The peekaboo cut-outs and pleated skirt make it sweet with just the right amount of sass.

 

Khushali Kumar

IMAGE: Every wardrobe needs a body-hugging black dress but Khushali's ruched version comes with enough attitude to own the entire room.

 

Khushali Kumar

IMAGE: The sequinned sari sparkles but it's the floral embroidery and statement haathphool that truly steal the spotlight.

 

Khushali Kumar

IMAGE: Distressed jeans, a tie-front crop top and effortless confidence -- weekend dressing doesn't get much better than this.

 

Khushali Kumar

IMAGE: While a pleated mini skirt is fun and denim thigh-high boots are unforgettable, Khushali gives it her own spin to make this Y2K throwback feel runway-worthy.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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Khushali KumarDulhaniya Le Aaeegi

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