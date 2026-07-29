Wow! Khushali Is Ready To...

Khushali Kumar may have grown up in one of Bollywood's most influential families but she's carving out her own unique identity.

Fresh off Sapne Vs Everyone Season 2 and now winning hearts in Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi, she's proving she's just as confident off-screen as she is on it.

Her wardrobe is a playful mix of Y2K nostalgia, glamorous desi moments and party-ready silhouettes that never play by the rules.

IMAGE: A graphic crop top, denim shorts and that unapologetically loud pink belt buckle? Khushali makes early-2000s fashion look cooler than ever. All photographs: Kind courtesy Khushali Kumar/Instagram

IMAGE: Her cropped white shirt layered over a Loewe sports bra, distressed denims and a pop of pink at the waist is proof that basics don't have to be boring.

IMAGE: Khushali’s candy-pink dress deserves its own rom-com montage. The peekaboo cut-outs and pleated skirt make it sweet with just the right amount of sass.

IMAGE: Every wardrobe needs a body-hugging black dress but Khushali's ruched version comes with enough attitude to own the entire room.

IMAGE: The sequinned sari sparkles but it's the floral embroidery and statement haathphool that truly steal the spotlight.

IMAGE: Distressed jeans, a tie-front crop top and effortless confidence -- weekend dressing doesn't get much better than this.

IMAGE: While a pleated mini skirt is fun and denim thigh-high boots are unforgettable, Khushali gives it her own spin to make this Y2K throwback feel runway-worthy.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff