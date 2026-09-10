Wow! Ananya, Kareena Get The Viral '80s Makeover

The 80s never did subtle and these viral AI makeovers prove it with the huge hair, shoulder pads, oversized hoops, acid-wash denim and makeup with zero chill.

From Nushrratt Bharuccha’s rebellious music-video moment to Kareena Kapoor and Saba Ali Khan’s contrasting party personas, these stars are making retro drama look irresistible.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha looks ready to headline an '80s music video and probably break a few hearts.

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday Followers/Instagram

Ananya Panday looks like she’s just arrived at the coolest '80s house party.

Nitanshi Goel

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram

Nitanshi Goel looks ready for a slow-motion entrance in an '80s romance film.

Shilpa Shirodkar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shirodkar/Instagram

Shilpa Shirodkar looks like she’s about to close a major deal before heading straight to the dance floor.

Nimrat Kaur

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur looks ready for an '80s aerobics class, followed by a very stylish snack break.

Daisy Shah

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Daisy Shah looks like she’s running the boardroom, the company and possibly the entire decade.

Riddhima Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor/Instagram

Riddhima Kapoor looks ready to host the most exclusive '80s party in town.

Kareena Kapoor & Saba Ali Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Ali Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor and Saba Ali Khan look like they’re attending the same party with completely different agendas.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff