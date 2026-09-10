Home  » Get Ahead » Wow! Ananya, Kareena Get The Viral '80s Makeover

Wow! Ananya, Kareena Get The Viral '80s Makeover

By REDIFF STYLE September 10, 2026 15:43 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

The 80s never did subtle and these viral AI makeovers prove it with the huge hair, shoulder pads, oversized hoops, acid-wash denim and makeup with zero chill.

From Nushrratt Bharuccha’s rebellious music-video moment to Kareena Kapoor and Saba Ali Khan’s contrasting party personas, these stars are making retro drama look irresistible.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Nushrratt Bharuccha looks ready to headline an '80s music video and probably break a few hearts.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday Followers/Instagram

Ananya Panday looks like she’s just arrived at the coolest '80s house party.

Nitanshi Goel

Nitanshi Goel

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitanshi Goel/Instagram

Nitanshi Goel looks ready for a slow-motion entrance in an '80s romance film.

Shilpa Shirodkar

Shilpa Shirodkar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shirodkar/Instagram

Shilpa Shirodkar looks like she’s about to close a major deal before heading straight to the dance floor.

Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur looks ready for an '80s aerobics class, followed by a very stylish snack break.

Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Daisy Shah looks like she’s running the boardroom, the company and possibly the entire decade.

Riddhima Kapoor

Riddhima Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor/Instagram

Riddhima Kapoor looks ready to host the most exclusive '80s party in town.

Kareena Kapoor & Saba Ali Khan 

Kareena Kapoor & Saba Ali Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Ali Khan/Instagram

Kareena Kapoor and Saba Ali Khan look like they’re attending the same party with completely different agendas. 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

Nushrratt BharucchaAnanya PandayNitanshi GoelShilpa ShirodkarNimrat Kaur

More From Rediff

Woman Renting In Mumbai Faces CCTV Privacy Battle

Woman Renting In Mumbai Faces CCTV Privacy Battle

Ellora's Magnificent Kailasa Temple

Ellora's Magnificent Kailasa Temple
Last Date To Apply For MMS At WeSchool Is...

Last Date To Apply For MMS At WeSchool Is...

Related Stories

Want An '80s Makeover? Try These Prompts

Want An '80s Makeover? Try These Prompts

Quick Links

Daisy ShahRiddhima KapoorKareena KapoorSaba Ali Khan80s TrendChatGPT

Web Stories

Redmi 17 5G: Everything You Need To Know

Redmi 17 5G: Everything You Need To Know
Tecno Pova 8 Pro Available In New Look

Tecno Pova 8 Pro Available In New Look
Poco F9 Ultra: What You Get For Its Price

Poco F9 Ultra: What You Get For Its Price