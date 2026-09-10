Wow! Ananya, Kareena Get The Viral '80s Makeover

The 80s never did subtle and these viral AI makeovers prove it with the huge hair, shoulder pads, oversized hoops, acid-wash denim and makeup with zero chill.
From Nushrratt Bharuccha’s rebellious music-video moment to Kareena Kapoor and Saba Ali Khan’s contrasting party personas, these stars are making retro drama look irresistible.
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha looks ready to headline an '80s music video and probably break a few hearts.
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday looks like she’s just arrived at the coolest '80s house party.
Nitanshi Goel
Nitanshi Goel looks ready for a slow-motion entrance in an '80s romance film.
Shilpa Shirodkar
Shilpa Shirodkar looks like she’s about to close a major deal before heading straight to the dance floor.
Nimrat Kaur
Nimrat Kaur looks ready for an '80s aerobics class, followed by a very stylish snack break.
Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah looks like she’s running the boardroom, the company and possibly the entire decade.
Riddhima Kapoor
Riddhima Kapoor looks ready to host the most exclusive '80s party in town.
Kareena Kapoor & Saba Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor and Saba Ali Khan look like they’re attending the same party with completely different agendas.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff