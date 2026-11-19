LG has introduced its biggest QNED Evo television in India, featuring an expansive 115-inch screen and Mini LED technology.

LG 115-Inch Mini LED TV launched in India: 4 K display, 120 Hz refresh rate, webOS 26 dolby atmos and AI features

1. Price: Rs 14,99,990

According to LG's press release, the 115-inch QNED Evo AI Mini LED television has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 14,99,990.

2. Display: Dolby Vision

The 115-inch television boasts a 4K UHD panel with a 3,840 x 2,160-pixel resolution.

HDR formats include Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, while Dynamic QNED Color Pro delivers a certified 100 per cent colour volume.

3. Processor: Alpha 8 AI

Powered by the Alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen 3, the television enhances visuals through intelligent resolution enhancement, HDR optimisation and adaptive screen lighting.

4. Audio: 2.2 Channel Sound System

A 40 W, 2.2-channel sound system delivers audio output, with Dolby Atmos compatibility.

The Alpha 8 AI Sound Pro technology further enhances the listening experience by simulating immersive surround sound.

5. Software: webOS 26

Running on webOS 26, the television incorporates Voice ID, AI Concierge and a virtual assistant featuring Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.

Wireless features include Google Cast and Apple AirPlay, while smart home compatibility extends to Google Home, Apple Home and LG ThinQ.

6. Dimensions And Accessories: MR26 AI Magic Remote

Weighing 93.3 kg on its own and 96 kg when fitted with the base, the television is compatible with VESA wall brackets.

The package includes an MR26 AI Magic Remote and a removable mains lead.