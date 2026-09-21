World's Largest Beer Festival Kicks Off

IMAGE: A waiter carries mugs of beer on the opening day of the 191st Oktoberfest, the world's largest beer festival, in Munich, Germany, September 19, 2026. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Munich's Oktoberfest opened on Saturday with Mayor Dominik Krause tapping the first keg with two strokes and declaring 'O’zapft is.'

The 191st edition of the world's largest folk festival will run for 16 days until October 4, with around 6 million visitors expected.

Beer, pretzels, sausages and pork roast are among the main attractions.

Security has been strengthened this year following overcrowding at last year's festival.

AI-powered cameras will monitor crowds, while knives, drones and large bags are banned.

Around 600 police officers and additional specialist teams are deployed around the festival grounds.

Despite the tighter security, visitors arrived in large numbers and the celebrations quickly got underway with music, dancing and plenty of beer.

IMAGE: A visitor receives one of the first mugs of beer served on the opening day of the 191st Oktoberfest. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Key Points The 191st Oktoberfest in Munich officially opened with Mayor Dominik Krause tapping the first keg.

The festival is expected to attract around 6 million visitors over 16 days, running until October 4.

Enhanced security measures are in place, including AI-powered cameras to monitor crowds and a ban on knives, drones, and large bags.

Approximately 600 police officers and specialist teams have been deployed around the festival grounds.

Despite the tighter security, visitors arrived in large numbers, quickly commencing celebrations with music, dancing, and beer.

IMAGE: Visitors gather on the opening day of the 191st Oktoberfest. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

IMAGE: Visitors queue for a beer from the first barrel. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

IMAGE: Young people cheer after the opening of the 191st Oktoberfest. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

IMAGE: A waitress carries multiple beers mugs. Photograph: Fariha Farooqui/Reuters

IMAGE: A crowd of attendees at the world's largest beer festival. Photograph: Fariha Farooqui/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff